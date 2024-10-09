HII Is Awarded CHIPS And Science Act Microelectronics Technical Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division will lead one of the four new microelectronics projects stemming from the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to strengthen the nation's capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign sources of microelectronics.

The projects are awarded in collaboration with the Silicon Crossroads Microelectronics Commons (SCMC) Hub, as part of the Microelectronics Commons initiative.

Mission Technologies will lead a team in developing the first broadband Digital Direct Waveform Synthesizer (DDWS) solution. The DDWS solution is highly programmable and offers high-speed communication links, direct data acquisition for flexible processing, secure storage, and the ability to create a root-of-trust processing environment.







“We're now part of the U.S. reclaiming the microelectronics industry and eliminating our dependency on foreign technology,” said Dino Cencetti, vice president of C5ISR systems operation at Mission Technologies.“We are honored to be a part of this entire program and appreciative of all the work completed by the consortium, hubs and everyone involved. We are excited to get this work going and enable next generation, digital modernization and miniaturization made right here in the U.S.A.”

Michael Bilyeu, SCMC's technical program manager, announced the awards on September 18 at ceremonies at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, Massachusetts, noting that the“desired end state” for the DDWS project is a highly integrated, ruggedized, reliable, and low-size, weight, power and cost module enabling features such as secure-edge computing targeting artificial intelligence and machine learning for Department of Defense applications.

The Mission Technologies DDWS team consists of HII, Purdue University, Marvell Government Solutions, NHanced Semiconductors, the Air Force Research Laboratory and Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division.

Together, the team will work to advance performance of cognitive radar; electromagnetic warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and electronic signal intelligence systems. The DDWS will also facilitate sensor integration into smaller platforms, such as autonomous vehicles, small drones and buoys.

About Silicon Crossroads Microelectronic Commons (SCMC) Hub

Led by the Applied Research Institute, the SCMC is an innovation ecosystem of diverse partners driven to accelerate expansion of America's microelectronics base by leveraging strong collaborative practices that strategically support innovation, workforce development, and infrastructure needs to achieve domestic microelectronics excellence. For more information about the SCMC Hub, visit .

For more information about the Microelectronics Commons initiative, visit: .

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



