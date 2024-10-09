PURETALK AND AMERICA's WARRIOR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE CRITICAL SUPPORT FOR VETERANS IN AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HELENE AND HURRICANE MILTON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Continued partnership serves specific needs and provides necessary resources to Veterans and their families located in impacted regions

PureTalk, a Veteran-led nationwide cell phone service provider, and America's Warrior Partnership (AWP), a nonprofit that partners with communities to prevent Veteran suicide, are continuing in their commitment to stand behind our nation's heroes in times of need. Together, PureTalk and AWP are urging Veterans and their families struggling in the aftermath of recent storms impacting North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida to reach out to AWP for assistance.

AWP assists Veterans in key areas of support, including housing, benefits, education, and employment, as well as mental health, through avenues such as their 24/7 Network Support Line . The organization bridges the gaps between Veteran services providers and public agencies to assist Veterans and their families.

"Too many of our nation's Veterans are facing difficulties in civilian life, from mental health to housing and employment," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "Those issues have been compounded by the devastation caused by hurricanes in the Southeast, and we want Veterans to know help is available."

PureTalk is dedicated to the long-term support of Veterans and their families by providing monetary support to organizations like AWP. Through round-up billing options and one-time donations available on the PureTalk customer platform, the PureTalk community has directed over 300,000 individual donations to AWP since their partnership began in January 2023.

"The effects of Hurricane Helene underscore the importance of PureTalk's partnership with AWP and our efforts to support America's Veterans," said Will Curry, Chief Strategy Officer at PureTalk parent company Telrite Holdings. "It is in times like these when it is most critical that AWP and PureTalk are able to provide aid to those who have served."

AWP is currently helping to coordinate critical assistance for Veterans and their families located in the hurricane impact zones through its local support network. Veterans, family members, and friends of Veterans who are in need, or who know a Veteran in need due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton, are encouraged to contact AWP .

Veteran-led and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $25/month. With customer service in the U.S., support of our military, and a 100% money-back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience and unlimited plans at a fair price, all on the nation's most dependable 5G network. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our Veterans and their families. We contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit puretalk for additional information.

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent Veteran suicide. They connect local Veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support Veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve Veterans' quality of life and prevent Veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at or @awpartnership.

