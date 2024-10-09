Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Revolutionizing electrochemical sensing: Sensirion announces next generation formaldehyde sensor SFA40

09.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release 09.10.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Revolutionizing electrochemical sensing: Sensirion announces next generation formaldehyde sensor SFA40 Sensirion, a global leader in environmental sensing solutions, is thrilled to announce the SFA40, the newest addition to their formaldehyde sensor portfolio. The SFA40 represents a breakthrough in electrochemical sensing technology, offering unparalleled performance in a compact form factor. Mass production is expected to start in early 2025. Formaldehyde, commonly found in wood-based furniture, flooring, paints, and cosmetics, is a hazardous indoor pollutant. Even at very low concentrations, it can cause respiratory irritation and is classified as a carcinogenic chemical. To address the challenge of detecting formaldehyde at concentrations as low as tens of ppb, Sensirion has developed the SFA40 – a highly sensitive and selective sensor that accurately distinguishes harmful formaldehyde in the presence of other typically harmless Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The SFA40 is a game changer in formaldehyde sensing, designed for seamless integration into indoor air quality monitoring devices, air purifiers, and air conditioners.

Measuring just 10 x 13 x 2.4 mm3, it unlocks new applications where space is limited. Its energy-efficient design makes it ideal for battery-powered devices, ensuring extended operational life without compromising performance.

Building on the success of the SFA30, the SFA40 maintains an accurate digital, calibrated and compensated output throughout the entire sensor lifetime. The SFA40 is designed, manufactured, and calibrated in Switzerland to ensure the highest quality standards, eliminating the need for additional calibration by the customer. Sensirion is committed to top quality and performance and works towards third-party certification of SFA40 to validate the sensor's accuracy. “Our goal with the SFA40 is to make innovation in formaldehyde sensing accessible for everyone. Designed with the end user in mind, the SFA40 features ultra-low cross-sensitivity to indoor VOCs, such as ethanol, and low power consumption in a miniature form factor. Whether incorporated into indoor air quality monitors, air purifiers, or air conditioners, the SFA40 delivers highly reliable results”, says Dr. Olga Kuemin, Product Manager for Formaldehyde Sensors at Sensirion.



The SFA40 is set to enter mass production in early 2025. For more information, please contact us .

At a glance – SFA40 formaldehyde sensor:

Miniaturized design (10 x 13 x 2.4 mm3)

High sensitivity and selectivity (<0.3% ethanol cross-sensitivity)

Ultra-low current consumption (avg 80 μA available, even lower modes are under development)

Cost efficient for high volume applications Expected start of mass production: early 2025

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected in the statements.





About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with advanced sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at Additional features:



File: SFA30 SFA40 Generation Comparison



