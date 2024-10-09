EQS-News: SFC AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy joins the ranks of the world's largest energy companies with its inclusion in the RENIXX World equity – alongside giants such as Tesla, Orsted and Vestas

SFC Energy joins the ranks of the world's largest renewable energy companies with its inclusion in the RENIXX World equity index – alongside industry giants such as Tesla, Orsted and Vestas Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 09 October 2024 – SFC

AG (“SFC“, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has been included in the RENIXX World stock index for the renewable energy industry. In the group of the 30 largest stock corporations in this sector, SFC is now in good company with industry giants such as Tesla Inc., Orsted A/S and Vestas Wind Systems A/S. During the regular major annual adjustment on 1

October, along with SFC, Renew Energy Global was also included in the RENIXX World. The RENIXX World stock index (ISIN: DE000RENX014 ) was created in 2005/2006 by the Internationales Wirtschaftsforum Regenerative Energien (IWR) as the first global sector stock index for renewable energies. It includes the 30 stock corporations with the highest free-float market capitalization worldwide in the fields of wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, geothermal energy, hydropower, electric mobility and fuel cells, and thus reflects the international market of the renewable energy industry. To be included in the RENIXX World, companies must generate more than 50% of their revenues in the renewable energy industry. Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “As a fuel cell pioneer, we have stood for a new generation of energy generation since 2000. Our promotion to the ranks of the largest listed companies in the field of renewable energies is a great team achievement by SFC and the logical consequence of our strong growth in recent years. It also reflects the attractiveness of our business model. Our inclusion in the RENIXX World not only increases the visibility of our company and our products, but also makes SFC shares more visible to international investors. We are very pleased about the index inclusion and see it as an incentive to continue consistently on our growth path and achieve our ambitious goals.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc . About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).

