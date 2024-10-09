Titansafe Successfully Secures Investment To Support Expansion Strategy! ISIN: DE000A383EA2



EQS-Media / 09.10.2024 / 13:57 CET/CEST

Taufkirchen, October 9, 2024 – TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH announces another significant milestone in the company's development. An investor has committed an initial off-market of EUR 400,000 to drive forward the operational business and support the expansion strategy. Sebastian Perez Arcila, CEO of TitanSafe, explains, "With this investment, we are continuing our growth strategy consistently and preparing for the opening of our first branch in Munich, which will mark the beginning of our nationwide expansion plan." TitanSafe is also in advanced discussions with other potential investors who wish to support the company's growth trajectory. "We are pleased with the positive progress and the continued strong response from investors," adds Perez Arcila. The opening of the first branch in Munich marks the start of an ambitious expansion plan: throughout 2025, eleven more locations in major German cities are planned to further establish TitanSafe's nationwide presence as the leading provider of safe deposit box solutions in Germany. Further Information on the Bond and Expansion Strategy

The ambitious growth strategy is financially supported by the successful placement of TitanSafe's debut bond 2024/30, which has been traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the

ISIN: DE000A383EA2 since August 1, 2024. With an annual fixed coupon of 11 percent plus a potential bonus interest tied to the opening of new branches, the security offers an attractive investment opportunity for institutional and private investors over a six-year term. The trust of the investors confirms TitanSafe's clear focus:

About TitanSafe GmbH

TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH specializes in highly secure safe deposit box systems. The company plans to build a nationwide network of safe deposit box facilities accessible 24/7, 365 days a year. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and excellent customer service, TitanSafe aims to become the leading provider of safe deposit box solutions.



Contact:

TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH

Email:

...

Web:



Tel: +49 89 9973 4167

Issuer: TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH

Key word(s): Finance

