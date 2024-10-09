India's First Energy Transition-Focused Startup Accelerator Launched In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Oct 9 (KNN) In a pioneering move to drive innovation in the sector, Transition VC, a venture capital firm focused on energy transition, has teamed up with Telangana's T-Hub and the Institute of Electrical and Engineers (IEEE) to launch India's first startup accelerator dedicated to energy transition.

The new initiative, which aims to foster deep-tech hardware startups, was announced on Tuesday with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the three partners in Hyderabad.

The accelerator, set up at T-Hub's premises, will focus on supporting early-stage startups by providing them access to state-of-the-art R&D facilities, prototyping labs, and mentorship.

A dedicated Centre of Excellence will also be established to help startups overcome the high entry barriers often faced by hardware-focused entrepreneurs in India.

The inaugural cohort will include four to five startups, with plans to expand to seven or eight in future rounds. The focus will be on startups innovating in the areas of renewable energy, energy storage, and other deep-tech hardware solutions.

This marks a significant step forward for India's startup ecosystem, which has been facing a shortage of support for energy transition and hardware startups.

Speaking on the partnership, Mohammed Shoeb Ali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Transition VC, highlighted the importance of the initiative:“India's startup ecosystem has been dominated by software and services, but there's a clear gap in energy transition and deep-tech hardware startups.

This accelerator will create the infrastructure entrepreneurs need for R&D and product development, which has been a major deterrent due to the significant investment required.”

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, emphasized the collaborative nature of the program:“We are creating a platform where innovators can co-create impactful solutions with the help of experienced mentors and cutting-edge resources.

The energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation, and initiatives like this will ensure that India remains at the forefront of sustainable technologies.”

The involvement of IEEE adds an academic and technological dimension, ensuring that startups receive support grounded in global best practices and industry standards.

This accelerator is expected to significantly boost India's ability to develop indigenous solutions in the energy transition space, addressing both domestic and global challenges.

(KNN Bureau)