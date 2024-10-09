RESAAS CODE Expands With Addition Of Multiple Commercial Landlords

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

RESAAS Services Inc.

("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF ), a leading provider of solutions for the industry, today announced the expansion of RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange (CODE) with the addition of multiple Commercial Landlords joining the Platform.

RESAAS CODE was launched in August ,

enabling Commercial Brokerages to securely share their Real Estate Data with third-parties via RESAAS. CBRE was the first Brokerage announced to use RESAAS CODE during its

Pilot phase in Vancouver .



With the

Pilot phase successful and now complete, RESAAS CODE has reached full Commercialization.

"Achieving Product-Market Fit so quickly following the launch of the Pilot is an important milestone and strong indicator of future growth," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Rethinking how Data is shared within Commercial Real Estate has attracted significant attention, from both the Brokerage community and Commercial Owners and Landlords. RESAAS is proud to announce the addition of Commercial Data from three major National Office Landlords to RESAAS CODE."

Multiple Commercial Owners and Landlords now provide RESAAS CODE with their availability data. RESAAS CODE securely receives, organizes, transforms and shares this Data with Brokerages customers. Brokerage and Landlord customers subscribe on an annual basis to access RESAAS CODE, generating monthly recurring revenue for the Company.

"RESAAS has received strong demand from customers to expand quickly into additional markets across Canada and into the United States," continued Rossiter. "Our current Customer base, across both Brokerage and Landlord, all have a National or North-American footprint, enabling RESAAS CODE to grow into additional cities quickly and efficiently."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.



Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit

.

