Esgbreaks Plantx Life Inc.'S (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) Locavore Bar & Grill & Cloudburst Café See 258% Q3 Increase In Profit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PlantX Life (CSE:

VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) , a pioneer in building strong communities and operating innovative experiential and in-store platforms that make it easier for individuals to lead happier, healthier lives, is reporting that its Locavore Bar & Grill and Cloudburst Café has experienced a 258% net increase in profits during third quarter 2024. The bar and café are located in Squamish, British Columbia. According to the announcement, the experiential location totaled a net profit of

$93,230

for Q3 2024, up from

$25,991

in the same quarter in 2023, reflecting a 258% year-over-year profit increase.

“It's incredibly impressive to see this level of growth coming from our

Squamish, BC,

location,” said PlantX Life CEO Lorne Rapkin in the press release.“We've always known that this was a special place with immense potential, and now the numbers are clearly reflecting that.”

To view the full press release, visit

About PlantX Life Inc.

PlantX Lifefocuses on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant-delivery marketplace operating across the United Kingdom and the European Union, and the Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, British Columbia, are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now a 60% owner in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information about this company, please visit and .

