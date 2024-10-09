YOUTH ACTIVISTS ACROSS THE GLOBE CELEBRATE PERIOD ACTION DAY 2024 - PRESENTED BY AERIE REAL FOUNDATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This upcoming Saturday, October 12th, 2024, activists around the world are joining together to celebrate Period Action Day (presented by The Aerie Real Foundation TM)

by raising awareness and taking action against period poverty and stigma. Celebrated every second Saturday in October, this annual day of action was created by advocacy organization PERIOD. in 2019.

Continue Reading

This year, activists from PERIOD. chapters and nonprofit community partners are hosting over 60 events around the world, including menstrual product drives, rallies and educational events, to demand accessible period products for students in schools and an end to the discriminatory sales tax on period products, which still exists in 20 United States.

Advocates Around the World Celebrate Period Action Day this Saturday, October 12th

Post this

N early

1 in 4 students

in the U.S. struggle to afford period products. That unfortunate reality is even more prevalent for adults, where nearly 1 in 3 people cannot afford products. Although classified as

medical necessities , accessibility and affordability of menstrual products is often overlooked. The same is true for comprehensive menstrual health education. The biological process of menstruation is shared by over half of the American population and should be prioritized as such through state and federal policies.

"This Period Action Day, we call on policymakers to listen to the demands of youth, and make period products less expensive and easily available. With only days to go before a landmark election, the status quo has to change. 20 states still tax period products and only 10 require and fund period products in all public schools," says Michela Bedard, Executive Director at PERIOD., "The global menstrual movement is bigger and more prepared than ever before to end period poverty and stigma in our lifetime. By the next US presidential election, we aim to see the repeal of the unfair tax on menstrual products in all 50 states."

"We launched the Aerie Real Foundation two years ago with a mission to support causes that build confidence in women. In addition to the much-needed advocacy and education that PERIOD. provides across the world, the most remarkable component of this great work is that it's predominantly student-led," said Jennifer Foyle, President and Executive Creative Director, American Eagle & Aerie. "Through initiatives like Period Action Day, we are incredibly proud to help create systemic change by broadening access to menstrual products and by equipping young women with the knowledge and confidence to promote body literacy in their communities."

PERIOD. calls for individuals and organizations to take action against period poverty this Saturday by donating period products (online or in-person), signing a petition to abolish the "tampon tax", and contacting your state representatives to support policies that further access to period products in schools, shelters, prisons, and more. All resources to take action and learn more can be found at periodactionday .

About PERIOD.:

PERIOD. is a global advocacy organization founded in 2014 working to end period poverty and stigma through advocacy, education and service with hundreds of chapters around the world. The chapters are primarily led by students who work to end period poverty in their own communities. PERIOD. helps promote laws and policies that make period products affordable and accessible, creates original menstrual health curriculum and resources, and distributes millions of period products annually. Learn more at period

About the Aerie Real Foundation: The Aerie Real FoundationTM works to build confidence in young women, foster an inclusive community, and protect our planet to make the world a better place for all. By donating to national philanthropic organizations, giving grants to community programs, and providing educational resources, the Aerie Real Foundation is investing in making the world a more positive place for this generation and generations to come.

For questions, contact Emily Swanigan at [email protected] .

SOURCE PERIOD.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED