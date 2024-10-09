Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) To Present At This Month's Congenital Heart Surgeons' Society Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage regenerative biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, will be presenting at the 51st meeting of the Congenital Heart Surgeons' Society. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27–28, 2024, in Chicago. Longeveron's presentation will be part of the event's Scientific Session II. Titled“Long-Term Transplant-Free Survival Is Improved in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome with Cell-Based Therapy,” the presentation is slated to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET on Oct. 27.

“We are extremely excited to share this five-year, long-term survival data from our ELPIS I follow-on study at the CHSS meeting this year, and to have the opportunity to present at a leading forum for congenital heart disease clinical investigation,” said Longeveron CEO

Wa'el Hashad

in the press release.“Based on the strength of the ELPIS I data, we are currently conducting the ELPIS II phase 2b clinical trial, which is evaluating our cellular therapy Lomecel-B(TM)

as a potential adjunct therapy for treating HLHS, and which, if positive, may serve as the foundation for a BLA submission for potential approval of Lomecel-B.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Aging-Related Frailty. Lomecel-B development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) designations: for the HLHS program – Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations; and for the AD program – Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) and Fast Track designations.

To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN