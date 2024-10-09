(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing therapies for neurological disorders, has released a corporate update. Highlights of shareholder report include an overview of key milestones reached this year as the company has developed its lead candidate, ONP-002, a first-in-class neurosteroid designed for the of concussions. Those milestones include strengthening the company's clinical leadership, preparing for a phase 2 clinical trial, successful cardiotoxicity testing and required genotoxicity studies and establishing a key partnership with Avance Clinical, a leading contract research organization (“CRO”).

“Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs by developing cutting-edge therapies,” said Oragenics president Michael Redmond in the report.“There are over 3 million annual concussion occurrences in the U.S. and an estimated 69 million globally; however, it is believed that a substantial number, up to 50%, of cases go unreported. Given that there is still no FDA approval, and patients in need continue to face limited treatment options, the urgency to advance our efforts is greater than ever.”

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, visit the company's website at



About Oragenics

