SCOR announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Albin Michel group

for the sale of the Humensis group

SCOR announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Huyghens de Participations, the holding company of the Albin Michel group, for the sale of its stake in the capital of Humensis.

Humensis was founded in 2016 with the aim of spreading knowledge. SCOR supported its development, making it the ninth largest generalist and educational publishing group in France.

Initially structured around Presses Universitaires de France (PUF) and Editions Belin, Humensis is a diversified company made up of strong, recognized brands (Belin, PUF, Que sais-je ?, Editions de l'Observatoire, Editions des Equateurs, and more).

By entering into exclusive negotiations with Albin Michel, SCOR plans to entrust a key player in the publishing industry with the preservation and future development of the Humensis group brands, while maintaining their influence in the French intellectual ecosystem.

