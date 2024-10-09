Pepper Lunch Announces 20-Store Deal With Carl L. Karcher Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Franchise Group Adds Pepper Lunch to its Already Impressive Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch , the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, today announced it has signed its most significant franchise development agreement to date.



The agreement is with the Carl L. Karcher Group, a titan in the QSR and fast casual restaurant space. The deal is for 20 locations throughout Southern California (South San Diego County, the Inland Empire and High and Low Deserts) and Las Vegas, further cementing Pepper Lunch as an attractive, respected and highly-rewarding investment for experienced operators.

The Carl L. Karcher Group brings a near unmatched track record, with decades as both a franchisor and franchisee. Currently, the Group operates 127 units across three brands, including 75 Carl's Jr. locations, 45 Jamba Juice locations, and seven Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants.

“The simplicity of the operation, the labor model, and the rise of Asian culture and food concepts in America are attractive and differentiated from other brands we could operate,” said Carl L Karcher regarding why his group selected Pepper Lunch to be the fourth brand within their restaurant portfolio.

“We are honored and humbled that an operator with such a legacy of success and experience is joining us as a franchise partner,” said Pepper Lunch CEO, Troy Hooper.“Their 20-store commitment across a wide territory speaks to their belief in Pepper Lunch as a strong opportunity in various markets as well.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan's largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

The original fast casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan's most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. Deliciously irresistible, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients paired with an unforgettable experience.

