Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana) (SFWJ) Releases Report On Series Of Acquisitions, Multiple Cannabis Licenses

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a leading global infrastructure holding company focused on the pharmaceutical-grade cannabis industry, is reporting on recent acquisitions and cannabis licenses associated with the acquisitions. According to the announcement, the new acquisitions and licenses, which will add $1.6 million to company assets for the third quarter, are designed to bolster the company's cannabis portfolio globally and solidify its position as a leading force in the cannabis sector. According to the announcement, the licenses include seven produce, process and sell CBD licenses; seven produce, process and sell THC licenses; seven fabrication of products containing cannabis licenses; and two genetics licenses.

“The acquisitions we have made put Medcana in a position to succeed and ensure profitably,” said MedCana CEO Gabriel Diaz in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit



About Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN