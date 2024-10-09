Cryptonewsbreaks Credbull Spotlighted In Cryptocurrencywire's Latest Audio Production

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Credbull , a leading DeFi offering structured high fixed yield solutions in private credit for small-to-medium-sized enterprises, is featured in the latest episode of the

CryptoNewsAudio Production , a part of

IBN 's sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Jason Dehni, Co-Founder and CEO of Credbull, joins IBN's Jonathan Keim to discuss the significant growth and maturity of the DeFi sector in recent years; the company's focus on real-world assets and its ability to provide stable, non-correlated, high-risk adjusted fixed yields; and the advantages Credbull unlocks compared to both traditional finance options and yield-generating DeFi offerings.

“Credbull is a hybrid between the discipline of traditional finance and the on-chain infrastructure and decentralized access to high-performing products. Our proposition is non-correlated, high-risk adjusted fixed yields. We don't compete against the yields that spike up at 30-40% and drop the next month to 2-3% or lower. We offer crypto investment products that perform regardless of the market cycles,” said Dehni.

About Credbull

Credbull is at the forefront of merging traditional finance with decentralized technology. Founded by veterans from both realms, Credbull aims to usher in a new era of transparency, access and accountability in investment. Through innovative solutions and a commitment to democratization, Credbull is reshaping the landscape of finance for the digital age. For more information about the company, visit

.

