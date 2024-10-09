Local Youth Climate Conference Opens, Empowering Young Leaders For COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 9 (Petra) -- The Local of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY) 2024 opened today in Amman, gathering youth leaders, policymakers, and international stakeholders to focus on climate solutions and empower Jordan's youth to drive sustainable development.Organized by the of Youth in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, UNICEF, Generations For Peace, and Al-Hussein Technical University, the event is a critical step in amplifying youth voices ahead of their participation in global climate discussions.Her Royal Highness Princess Dana Firas, Chairperson of the National Association for the Preservation of Petra and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, led a key workshop exploring the nexus between cultural heritage and climate change. This conference is a crucial platform for youth and stakeholders to highlight the deep connection between heritage and climate action. Princess Dana said that inspiring youth to engage in climate solutions is vital, as safeguarding our cultural legacy and environment is a collective responsibility.She underscored that educating youth about climate change and preservation efforts is key to protecting both cultural identity and environmental sustainability.The conference featured a high-level panel discussion with Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh, Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat, and UNICEF Representative Philippe Duamelle, focusing on the role of youth in shaping climate policies.Radaideh highlighted Jordan's commitment to tackling environmental challenges despite growing pressures, noting, "Jordan is advancing its environmental agenda and reinforcing sustainability. Our youth are instrumental in these efforts, driving awareness campaigns, engaging in climate initiatives, and contributing significantly to the national climate strategy."He further emphasized the importance of empowering young leaders by integrating them into local, regional, and global climate platforms. "Engaging youth in forums such as LCOY and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP) ensures they gain the expertise to navigate policy discussions and exchange innovative ideas, enhancing their capacity to influence meaningful change."Shdeifat reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to embedding environmental issues within its programs, citing various initiatives on climate resilience, green economy, and sustainable food systems. He stressed that youth are at the forefront of deploying technology and entrepreneurship to tackle climate impacts and elevate environmental awareness. "Young people today have the tools to lead with innovation, crafting entrepreneurial solutions to mitigate climate effects while educating their peers on the urgency of environmental action."Duamelle echoed the sentiments, praising Jordan's youth for their growing leadership in sustainable development. "LCOY 2024 is an excellent example of how youth are stepping up to drive climate action. The outcomes of this conference will inform their participation in COP29, where Jordan's youth will take part in shaping global climate policy."Lama Hattab, CEO of Generations For Peace, underscored the vital role of NGOs in mobilizing climate action. She stressed the need for a collaborative approach that unites government, private sector, and civil society efforts. "Combatting climate change requires a collective national effort. The partnerships we've established demonstrate our commitment to addressing the climate crisis at both national and international levels."Supported by Bank al Etihad and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the two-day conference features panel discussions on climate impacts on key sectors, youth participation in climate governance, and climate justice. Workshops will cover themes including climate-smart agriculture, mental health in the face of climate change, inclusive climate action, and the intersection of art, culture, and climate advocacy.The conference will culminate in the presentation of a youth-driven policy paper, outlining commitments by youth and decision-makers to strengthen climate resilience.With the participation of 200 youth climate advocates, LCOY 2024 aims to bolster environmental awareness, highlight innovative climate solutions led by youth, and provide a platform for engaging with policymakers. The conference prepares young leaders to represent Jordan in global climate networks, including the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan.