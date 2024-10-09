PM Visits Jameel Altotangi Hospital, Giza Youth Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan conducted a field visit to Jameel AlTotangi Hospital on Wednesday, where he met with staff and patients, and later visited the Giza Youth Center to engage with young citizens.During his hospital visit, Hassan commended the efforts of the medical staff and listened to feedback from both patients and workers. He emphasized the importance of accelerating the hospital's expansion and addressing maintenance needs to improve service delivery for citizens.At the Giza Youth Center, Hassan discussed with a group of young men and women ways to enhance training, capacity-building, and awareness programs. He also stressed the need to equip the center with necessary devices and improve its facilities to foster more youth activities in the community.