Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Pakistan's Karachi Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – The of Foreign and Expatriates strongly condemned a bombing near Karachi International Airport in Pakistan, which claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen, and left dozens injured.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah underlined Jordan's firm stance against and condemned the attack, which targeted innocent civilians. He expressed Jordan's solidarity with the Pakistani and Chinese and their people.Qudah also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for those injured.