Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Pakistan's Karachi Airport
Date
10/9/2024 2:11:13 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates strongly condemned a terrorist
bombing near Karachi International Airport in Pakistan, which claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen, and left dozens injured.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah underlined Jordan's firm stance against terrorism
and condemned the attack, which targeted innocent civilians. He expressed Jordan's solidarity with the Pakistani and Chinese governments
and their people.
Qudah also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for those injured.
MENAFN09102024000117011021ID1108762953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.