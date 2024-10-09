عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Pakistan's Karachi Airport

Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Pakistan's Karachi Airport


10/9/2024 2:11:13 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates strongly condemned a terrorist bombing near Karachi International Airport in Pakistan, which claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen, and left dozens injured.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah underlined Jordan's firm stance against terrorism and condemned the attack, which targeted innocent civilians. He expressed Jordan's solidarity with the Pakistani and Chinese governments and their people.
Qudah also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

MENAFN09102024000117011021ID1108762953


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search