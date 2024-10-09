PM Instructs Enhancing Services During Lands Department Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan visited the Department of Lands and Survey on Wednesday, urging the implementation of practical measures to elevate the quality of services offered to service recipients in a suitable and welcoming environment.Hassan emphasized the importance of simplifying processes for citizens, enabling them to complete transactions smoothly. He highlighted that this improvement is a fundamental right for citizens and a duty for institutions.He directed the ministers of public sector development, finance, and digital economy to establish a clear executive timetable aimed at enhancing the department's operations. This plan should also address its technical and human resource needs, including the requirements for executing the digital transformation of its services, he added.The Prime Minister insisted that a significant portion of the department's services be available electronically by the end of 2025 and emphasized the necessity of securing all transactions with robust cybersecurity measures.He acknowledged existing obstacles that hinder citizens and called for immediate solutions, directing the provision of certain services through government service centers as a model for efficient service delivery.The Director General of the department Ahmad Omoush provided an overview of ongoing plans to improve its operations.