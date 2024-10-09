UP.FIT Deploys Nation’S First Tesla Cybertruck For Irvine Police Department

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP.FIT, a division of Unplugged Performance, is proud to announce the deployment of the nation's first Tesla Cybertruck, fully outfitted for law enforcement, in collaboration with the Irvine Department. The vehicle is being used as part of Irvine PD's renowned DARE program, underscoring the city's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.











A New Era of Law Enforcement Vehicles

The Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle is specifically designed to meet the needs of first responders, equipped with a comprehensive suite of upgraded features that enhance police work in the field. For emergency lighting solutions, the IPD Cybertruck includes innovative roof-mounted Whelen lighting system and integrated rocker panel lighting, as well as remote-operated spotlight system for quick and effective illumination during night patrols. has installed their proprietary electrical system with a specially designed wiring harness that supports the use of essential patrol equipment like the Mobile Data Computer (MDC), police radios, and public address systems. This innovative electrical system is purposefully designed to avoid obstructing rear floor space, allowing for the addition of a rifle mount affixed to the underside of the fold-up rear seats for easy access.

Additionally, the Tesla Cybertruck itself provides unique features from the factory, including ballistic-grade stainless steel for enhanced officer safety, bio-weapon defense mode, HEPA filtration, 4-wheel steering, and improved maneuverability over traditional police vehicles.









Irvine: A Leader in EV Adoption and Innovation

Irvine, California, known for its high adoption rate of electric vehicles and home to one of the busiest Tesla delivery centers in the world, is an ideal partner for this groundbreaking project. The deployment of the Tesla Cybertruck reflects the city's commitment to sustainability, public safety, and advanced technology. With a robust Tesla user base in the community, it was a natural fit for Irvine PD to become the first department in the country to adopt this vehicle for law enforcement.

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We're thrilled to partner with the Irvine Police Department to debut the nation's first official on-duty Cybertruck for their DARE program. The Cybertruck embodies the future of law enforcement with Irvine paving the way by integrating this advanced vehicle into their fleet."

A Collaborative Effort

The development of this police Cybertruck involved close collaboration between Irvine PD's technology division, maintenance staff, and Tesla. Extensive design sessions ensured that every aspect of the vehicle met the high standards of both the Irvine Police Department and Together, they tailored the vehicle to the specific needs of the officers, creating a real-world, purpose-built police vehicle unlike any other.

Leading the Way for First Responder Fleet Solutions

Unplugged Performance, the parent brand of brings over 11 years of Tesla customization expertise, offering extensive knowledge in upfitting vehicles for police and first responders. is committed to revolutionizing the industry with purpose-built, turnkey solutions for law enforcement agencies worldwide. Focused on enhancing officer safety, comfort, and effectiveness, also provides 1-on-1 officer training, including behind-the-wheel and emergency vehicle operations courses.

With deployments across the U.S. and international partnerships underway, combines Tesla's safety systems with custom upgrades to deliver the safest and most effective police vehicles on the planet.

Key Features of Solutions:



Prioritization of officer ergonomics, comfort, and safety.

Research and development of solutions that work seamlessly with the Tesla ecosystem. Officer training and infrastructure support to ensure smooth integration into fleets.











For more information about a Division of Unplugged Performance

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

