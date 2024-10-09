REACT19 Fundraiser Now Offering Live Stream Tickets For Nationwide Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience an Inspiring Evening of Art, Music, and Science from Anywhere for Just $17.76

Jessica Moon - Advisory Board Member

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The upcoming REACT19 Fundraiser, set to take place on October 25th at Calvary Spokane , is opening its doors to supporters nationwide with a new live stream option. For a ticket price of $17.76, viewers can tune in from anywhere in the country to be part of this impactful event, which brings together art, music, and science in support of those affected by COVID vaccine-related injuries.

Attendees will experience a powerful evening featuring talks from medical professionals on the impacts of the COVID vaccine, alongside live performances by Jessica Sutta, The Gary Kyle Band, and a symphony quartet.“The live stream option allows us to reach a wider audience and engage supporters from all over the nation,” said Jessica Moon, Advisory Board member for REACT19.“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about REACT19 and contributing to a meaningful cause to join us from the comfort of their home.”

Tickets for the live stream are available now at .

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting research, education, and financial assistance for those affected by COVID vaccine injuries.

For further information about the REACT19 Fundraiser and ticketing, please visit .

About REACT19:

REACT19 is dedicated to supporting individuals who have experienced adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine. Through advocacy, research, and community support, REACT19 strives to bring awareness and assistance to those affected.

