Employee Well-Being: Fostering A Great Place To Work At Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' 2023 Corporate Sustainability and Social Impact Report

PROMOTING AND WELLBEING

We have a strong commitment to provide a culture of care to our employees through a holistic approach focused on our employees' financial, physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. Our benefits and well-being offerings are designed to support our employees across each of these aspects, empowering them to choose the benefits that suit and benefit their personal well-being. We have a company-wide campaign called "Wellness Wednesdays" that is aimed at promoting well-being for all employees and we host both on-site and virtual opportunities for employees, to improve their health and wellbeing, including everything from in-office massage services to mental health related e-learning resources.

FINANCIAL WELLBEING

In addition to offering competitive base salaries, our compensation programs and practices are designed to support the financial well-being of our employees in multiple ways, including:



Cash Bonus Incentive Plans: All regular employees are eligible to participate in an annual global corporate bonus plan or a sales incentive plan, which rewards employees based on the company's achievement of pre-established annual goals (or sales targets in the case of sales incentive plans), as well as performance against their personal objectives.

Employee Equity Incentive Plans (EIP): All regular employees are eligible to receive equity incentive awards under the terms of our global EIP program, which fosters an ownership culture and provides employees with the opportunity to share in the long-term success they help create.

Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP): In 2023, Jazz updated its ESPP program to apply globally to eligible employees, providing them with the ability to purchase Jazz stock at a discounted rate. Equity Retirement Program: We provide eligible employees who retire from Jazz with continued vesting of a portion of their unvested equity awards to help support and enhance their financial well-being into retirement.

PHYSICAL, MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL WELLBEING

Our well-being offerings are designed to be inclusive and promote choice for our employees to use these benefits in the way that best suits their lifestyle.



We offer access to the Lyra Employee Assistance Program to all employees with a strong emphasis on health and well-being, including up to 25 face-to-face therapy/coaching sessions a year for our employees and their families. In 2023, we introduced a Wellbeing Reimbursement Account, which reimburses employees for a wide array of expenses that support their overall well-being, empowering them to choose what is most important to them. To date, over 81% of our eligible employees have claimed reimbursement for well-being expenses.

Over 81% of our eligible employees have claimed reimbursement for well-being expenses



We run a wide variety of individual, team and global corporate wellness challenges, engaging employees to actively participate in global well-being events.

Our paid leave and time-off policies assist our employees through varying stages of life, often above and beyond what is mandated by local regulations, including for new parents (irrespective of gender or how their family is created) and family caregivers, as well as for bereavement and employee medical leave. Our flexible approach to work through Jazz Remix provides our employees with the ability to better balance and manage both work and home needs.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

We continue to ensure proper workplace design with appropriate control measures implemented, such as personal protective equipment, contractor environmental, health and safety induction and compliance with relevant national and international health and safety standards, which help us create and sustain a safe workplace.

Our manufacturing and operations sites each have specific Environmental, Health, Safety and Security (EHSS) management systems, which apply to all employees and other persons (such as contractors) who may be affected by our activities. We track our health and safety key performance indicators monthly via cloud-based EHSS software.

Our manufacturing operations have Health and Safety Systems that are designed to fully comply with the requirements of the European Union Framework Directive for Health and Safety and to meet the requirements of section 6.4.6 of ISO 26000 (Labour Practices – Health and Safety at Work).

Offering Flexibility and Balance

We believe a flexible approach to balancing work and life benefits our employees and the company. In May 2022, we introduced Jazz Remix, which provides most employees with the flexibility to perform more individually oriented work from home and create their optimum routine to manage home and work commitments. Teams are empowered to meet periodically as needs require for collaboration and connection, and we leverage our office sites for in-person engagement. The power of flexibility builds a mutual trust and respect in all that we do.

Remote working is available for all employees where on-site presence is not essential to their role, which includes local and regional nuances to support flexible working in the way that is most appropriate for the local context. We are committed to a flexible working model that allows people to work from the location that best suits them, but also value the importance of meeting in person. To secure the benefits of remote working while recognizing the importance of in-person engagement, sites periodically hold connection events to offer in-person gathering opportunities. These connection events provide an opportunity for our employees to connect with leaders and their colleagues and engage in business updates and local activities to improve wellbeing. At the end of 2023, 85% of full-time employees used the flexibility offered by Jazz Remix to work from home or off-site. In July 2023, we ran a survey to assess the impacts of Jazz Remix a year from its introduction. The results provided insights into the positive impacts of the Jazz Remix model.

Since introducing Jazz Remix, our employee voluntary attrition rate has declined from 13% to 7% at the end of 2023. Based on feedback gathered from employee surveys and other sources, we believe this improvement is largely a result of the benefits of our flexible work model. We have seen an 11% increase in talent applying for roles at Jazz, with a particular increase in those applying for remote working roles, despite an overall lower number of vacancies, underscoring the role of Jazz Remix in supporting the attraction of high- performance talent.

JAZZ REMIX EMPLOYEE SURVEY RESULTS - PERCENTAGE OF EMPLOYEES WHO RESPONDED FAVORABLY

79% My overall level of satisfaction of working at Jazz has improved as a result of Remix

78% Remix has improved the trust and empowerment to get work done in ways that meet my personal needs and those of the team/business

78% My overall sense of happiness has improved as a result of the way Jazz enables me to work

Results reference the Jazz Remix Employee Survey conducted in July 2023

Learn more about Jazz Pharmaceuticals commitment to progress, responsibility and innovation in its 2023 Corporate Sustainability and Social Impact Report