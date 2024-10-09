Valencia Fans Probed In Singapore Over Protest Against Owner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: A Spanish couple is under investigation in Singapore after protesting in the Asian city-state against the Singaporean owner of Spanish first division club Valencia, Peter Lim.

Dani Cuesta and his wife Mireia Saez -- who were reportedly on their honeymoon -- were stopped at Singapore airport on Friday when they attempted to board a flight to Bali, Valencia mayor Maria Jose Catala told Spanish station Onda Cero Tuesday.

She added that they have been prevented from leaving the country.

Cuesta had posted photos of himself on social from several locations in Singapore holding a black and yellow banner that read "Lim go Home", including outside a building where the businessman is believed to live.

A Singapore police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that a complaint was lodged against a 34-year-old Spanish man and a 30-year-old Spanish woman and their passports "have been impounded".

"They are assisting with investigations for the alleged offence of taking part in a public assembly," the spokesperson said.

Catala said she had spoken to Spain's ambassador to Singapore who said the couple have not been charged with any crime.

"They can leave their hotel, they are living a relatively normal life in Singapore, but they cannot leave the country," she said.

Singapore has strict laws limiting critical speech and assembly, which includes protests by just one person. The government argues the rules are needed to maintain social order and harmony.

Valencia football club said it hoped for "the best and quickest possible resolution" to the plight of its two supporters.

"Valencia CF and La Liga are in contact with the Spanish embassy in Singapore, who have assured us that both are being advised and assisted in everything necessary with the objective of this being resolved as quickly as possible," it added in a statement.

Lim, one of Singapore's richest men, bought debt-ridden Valencia in 2014, becoming the Spanish side's first foreign owner.

While his arrival was initially enthusiastically received, he failed to turn around the club's fortunes and many Valencia fans have turned against him.

Protests against Lim have become commonplace in Valencia, with banners saying "Lim go home" regularly sighted at La Liga games at the the club's stadium.

Valencia is currently ranked near the bottom of the Spanish league.