Transom Capital Announces Formation Of Artivo Surfaces As Parent Company For Virginia Tile, And Galleher

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”) is pleased to announce the formation of Artivo Surfaces, the new parent company for Virginia Tile and Galleher. By consolidating these powerhouse brands under one umbrella, the new structure fosters collaboration, improves operational efficiency, and expands reach while preserving each brand's identity. This also strengthens stability and strategic flexibility, diversifying across various markets and industries.



Galleher LLC, including its prior of Trinity Hardwood Flooring in Texas, is the largest floor covering distributor in the western United States and the third largest nationally, with 31 locations across 7 states. Galleher offers a comprehensive range of flooring solutions, including hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, and installation essentials, providing best-in-class products for any residential or commercial project. Virginia Tile Company, LLC, the leading midwest distributor, offers a broad selection of tile and installation products over 17 branches across 11 states. Known for its design-forward approach, Virginia Tile serves both residential and commercial professionals with innovative, high-quality solutions.

The leadership team for Artivo Surfaces includes Sunil Palakodati as CEO and President of Virginia Tile, Rick Coates as President of Galleher, David Burke as CFO, and Ed Vaske as COO.

“The creation of Artivo Surfaces marks an exciting new chapter for these iconic brands,” said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom.“We are thrilled to support the leadership team as they build a strong premium surfaces platform.”

“As we scale to become a truly multi-regional leader in the flooring industry, none of this would be possible without the support of Transom Capital,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces.“With the formation of Artivo Surfaces, we are unlocking synergies between Virginia Tile and Galleher to provide our customers with unmatched expertise, innovative design, and seamless service. Our expanded capabilities allow us to deliver the scale and resources of an industry leader, while maintaining the personalized, high touch experience our customers have come to trust.”

About Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces is a leading multi-regional flooring company formed through the integration of Virginia Tile, Galleher LLC, and the recent acquisition of Trinity Hardwood Flooring. Their network covers 48 locations in over 18 states, and they provide a comprehensive range of flooring solutions from coast to coast. Their extensive portfolio features a diverse selection of ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl, and all necessary installation materials. Combining a century of expertise with innovative design and premium products, serving both residential and commercial markets. Artivo's scale enables them to deliver industry-leading products and solutions while preserving the personalized, high-touch service their customers depend on. Learn more at ArtivoSurfaces.com

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with managements' industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation, and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sam Butler for Transom Capital