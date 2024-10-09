Toll Brothers Now Selling Luxury Homes At Hidden Oaks In Chatsworth, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New community offers estate-sized homes in a stunning natural setting

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that Hidden Oaks , an exclusive community of luxury homes nestled in a picturesque setting surrounded by mountain views and natural boulders in Chatsworth, California, is now open for sale. The new Hidden Oaks community offers only 33 luxury homes featuring expansive backyards and exquisite exteriors including Coastal Contemporary, Modern, and Modern Farmhouse styles. Toll Brothers is pre-selling off-site at 20508 Edgewood Court in Chatsworth.



Hidden Oaks offers four distinct home designs ranging from 3,811 to 5,284+ square feet. These homes feature 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, lofts, flex rooms, and dynamic personalization options that include a floating staircase, prep kitchen, interior and exterior fireplaces, an extended outdoor living room, multi-sliding stacking doors, an office, a multi-generational living suite, and a primary bedroom suite deck. Toll Brothers luxury homes within Hidden Oaks are priced from $1,988,995.









“We are thrilled to introduce Hidden Oaks, a community that epitomizes the luxury and quality that Toll Brothers is known for within a stunning natural setting,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles.“This intimate enclave offers award-winning architecture and innovative home designs in a serene and relaxed atmosphere, yet it is conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and recreation.”

Situated just south of the Santa Susana Mountains and located near Westfield Promenade and Topanga Village, Hidden Oaks provides residents with the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience. The community's proximity to the Vineyards at Porter Ranch and the 50-acre Porter Ranch community park adds to its allure.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Hidden Oaks, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

