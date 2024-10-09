INTERO DIGITAL LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE AI TOOL TO REVOLUTIONIZE CLIENT WEBSITE AUDITS WITH GEO SCORING AND RECOMMENDATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital marketing strategies evolve with the rise of AI and generative search, website optimization requires more sophisticated approaches to remain competitive. Today,

Intero Digital is launching its latest AI-powered tool, GROTM Score, that provides comprehensive audits and actionable insights from a generative engine optimization (GEO) perspective.

This cutting-edge tool allows our team of digital marketers to input a client's website URL and instantly receive a detailed score on critical areas, such as keyword optimization, the user experience, voice search readiness, and more - all rated on a scale of 1 to 100. This equips them with valuable insights to deliver optimal service and next-level results. The report also includes an executive summary that makes it easy for decision makers to prioritize improvements that will maximize website performance.

"Marketers are constantly faced with the challenge of optimizing their websites for search engines that are getting smarter by the day," says Shawn Denney, growth strategist at Intero Digital. "This tool offers marketers a clear and data-driven road map to improve their site's GEO performance and helps them stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly AI-driven landscape."

How GROTM Score Works

By analyzing 11 key areas that are essential to website performance, GROTM Score provides a comprehensive breakdown of where a site excels and where improvements are needed to boost its GEO readiness. For example:



Keyword optimization: Provides a score and recommendations for improving rankings, especially focusing on question-based queries to enhance voice search capabilities.

User experience (UX): Scores navigation and site design, offering insight into how small tweaks can improve user engagement. Voice search readiness: Evaluates the site's ability to handle natural language queries, a critical factor in the future of search optimization.

Why GEO Matters Today

As search engines evolve with AI-driven algorithms, optimizing a website requires more than traditional SEO tactics. The GEO perspective combines elements like voice search, user engagement, and AI readiness into a holistic view, which enables brands to improve their rankings and enhance the overall user experience.

"We built this auditing tool to give our clients more than just raw data," says Denney. "Our goal was to deliver not only scores, but also clear, actionable insights that highlight areas for improvement. This tool helps teams focus on the right changes to drive meaningful impact, which enhances both website performance and the user experience. It's not just about pinpointing issues - it's about delivering measurable results."

