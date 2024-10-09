Launch Of New Novel 'This Is Why'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOMERS POINT, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hemingway Publishers is ready to announce the release of the "This is Why." This novel is written by Al Stanley who has deeply shown the struggles and trauma of growing up in today's world. This interesting story gives a deep look about the thoughts roaming around in the mind of a bullied individual and the potential consequences of such experiences.This novel is an answer to questions like, "Why do people commit such evil acts?" and aims to provide an understanding of the underlying issues.Target Audience:Young adults and parents of young adults.Key Messages:.Bullying and Its Impacts: Understanding the long-term impacts bullying can cause on one\s life..Social Interaction: Looking through the complexities of facing problems in social interactions during high school..Anxiety and Depression: Outlining the mental health challenges faced by young people today.The event for the launch of "This is Why" was a amazingly successful, having engaging discussions about the themes of the book and its relevance in today's society. The people who had attended had the opportunity to meet the author, Al Stanley, and gain deeper insights into the story.This is Why is written to mainly reflect the effects of bullying on young adults. This book was dedicated to bringing stories that gets the attention of young adults and their parents while they have a focus on challenges faced in real-life and their emotional growth. The book's main goal is to bring attention towards the important social topics through compelling narratives.Amazon

