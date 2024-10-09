Shardbound Open Beta Now Available Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusive Cards, Events, and Even More Rewards Announced

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a major milestone as Bazooka Tango officially opens the doors to the Shardbound Open Beta, making the game available to players worldwide on Steam and the Epic Games Store. This highly anticipated release brings exclusive rewards to over 100,000 pre-registered players, including a unique set of playable cards: 1 Rare, 1 Epic, and 1 Legendary-giving players the upper hand in building their decks and dominating the battlefield.

In addition to the card distribution, Shardbound is also launching its partnership with Immutable's Main Quest , the largest web3 gaming rewards program. Players who complete quests can earn Gems , redeemable for IMX , offering even more opportunities to enhance their game experience.

"Shardbound's open beta is a huge moment for us, and for the players who've been waiting to get in on the action,"

said Bo Daly , Co-founder of Bazooka Tango. "We've always believed in creating games that are fun to play but also have that extra depth for those who want to dig in. This is just the start of what we have planned, and I can't wait to see how players take the game and make it their own."

Stephan Sherman , Co-founder of Bazooka Tango, added, "Look, we didn't just want to make another card game. As we said during development, 'Every card, a story', and I honestly hope players will fall in love with the characters and sprawling lore we've hand crafted for the world of Shardbound."

Key Features and Events:



Exclusive Playable Cards : More than 100,000 pre-registered players will receive a set of 1 Rare, 1 Epic, and 1 Legendary card, helping them kickstart their journey and fine-tune their strategies. The cards will be distributed through players' Immutable Passport wallets or as email redemption codes.

Shardbound x Immutable Main Quest : As part of the open beta, players can participate in the largest web3 gaming rewards program. Complete in-game quests to earn 100 Gems , which are redeemable for IMX . It's time to unlock new layers of strategy and rewards.

NFT Upgrade Timeline : Players who connect their wallets and participate in the Open Beta will be eligible for multiple NFT upgrades . These upgrades will be based on participation in specific time windows. Players who miss one window will not be eligible for previous upgrades, so get in the game early!



Oct 9-16 : First upgrade.



Oct 16-23 : Second upgrade.



Oct 23-30 : Third upgrade. Oct 30-Nov 6 : Fourth and final upgrade.



Player Events – Shard and Shield : Dive into PvP action with the "Shard and Shield" event, where players can complete missions for exclusive rewards. Plus, new players can jump into the challenge with rewards for consecutive days played, as well as special opportunities to expand their collections through faction-based events.

Join the Daily Login Challenge! New players have 60 days to log in each day and claim one exciting reward every 24 hours. With a total of 7 rewards up for grabs, each login brings you closer to earning your first legendary card: the Kovashi Highguard . Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your journey in the game! Don't worry though missing out on a day does not set you back!

Faction PvP Showdown : Throughout the Open Beta, players can battle across 10 days of intense PvP quests, with each faction being featured over 2-day periods. In between, a 1-day content popup will give players even more to explore and unlock. Currency Starter Pack : Available for a limited time only, the new starter pack offers players currency to upgrade and purchase cards. This pack gives you enough to spin one instance of every gacha, including Shards, Elemental Shards, Royal Marks, and Radiant Shards-perfect for bolstering your deck.

Built in partnership with Immutable Games, a leader in web3 game development and publishing, Shardbound is not just a game; it's an experience built for both players and spectators. Dive into the action, outsmart your opponents, and immerse yourself in a world where beauty and strategy go hand in hand.

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is an innovative game studio dedicated to pushing the boundaries of competitive and narrative-driven games. The studio's mission is to create games that are not only thrilling to play but also engaging to watch and experience.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

