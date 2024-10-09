Catholic Charities USA Launches Relief Fund For Those Impacted By Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As forecasters warn that Hurricane Milton could be one of the most dangerous storms to hit Florida in a century, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the United States, has launched a dedicated disaster relief donation campaign (ccusa/milton). One hundred percent of all funds raised will be allocated to local Catholic Charities agencies, which will provide critical relief - including shelter, food and other humanitarian aid - to displaced and suffering members of their communities.

To make a gift today in support of families and individuals whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Milton, please visit the CCUSA Hurricane Milton relief donation page. Gifts can also be made by texting "MILTON" to 20406.



"Our brothers and sisters urgently need our prayers and our support as Hurricane Milton brings life-threatening conditions to Florida communities, some of which are still reeling from Hurricane Helene," CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said. "Please consider making a contribution today to bring critical relief to those suffering as a result of this storm."



As Hurricane Milton hits, the Catholic Charities network continues to provide critical support to communities recovering from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago. The devastating storm caused more than 200 deaths, washed away homes and highways and decimated power and water systems. With hundreds of thousands of people still without electricity, Catholic Charities agencies across five states are providing immediate relief with necessities such as water, food and shelter. Thanks to an outpouring of generous donations in less than two weeks,

CCUSA already has distributed more than $1.9 million to Catholic Charities agencies in affected areas, and the Catholic Charities network will stand by these communities through the long-term recovery. To learn more about that recovery effort, please visit CCUSA's Hurricane Helene Response page .

CCUSA and its member agencies around the country have a long history of rapidly mobilizing in response to disasters not only to meet the immediate needs but also to provide critical, long-term support to communities as they rebuild. Every year, thanks to the generosity of thousands of concerned donors, the Catholic Charities network responds to more than 60 disasters, from hurricanes and tornadoes to fires and floods.



To support survivors of Hurricane Milton, make a gift today .



A member of Caritas Internationalis, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) is the membership office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide. CCUSA's members provide help and create hope for more than 15 million people a year regardless of religious, social or economic backgrounds. To learn more about

CCUSA, please visit our website at

CatholicCharitiesUSA .

SOURCE Catholic Charities USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED