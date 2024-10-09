(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actuators play a vital role in improving vehicle performance, efficiency, and safety through technological advancements in automotive systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, , Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive actuators market (자동차 액추에이터 시장) is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for automotive actuators is estimated to reach US$ 33.7 billion by the end of 2034.

Some prominent players are as follows:



ABB Ltd.

Actuonix Motion Devices

Actus Manufacturing Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

Denso Corporation

EFI Automotive

Hells GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

Johnson Electric

Mahle GmbH

Marelli Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Get Sample PDF Brochure from Here:









A key driver is the rising demand for actuators in automotive interiors, driven by the increasing integration of comfort and convenience features. Actuators play a crucial role in controlling functions such as seat adjustments, HVAC vents, and interior lighting, enhancing passenger comfort and user experience.

The adoption of advanced materials such as shape memory alloys (SMAs) and smart polymers is revolutionizing actuator design and performance. These materials offer unique properties such as shape memory effect, self-healing capabilities, and adaptive response to stimuli, enabling actuators to achieve unprecedented levels of precision and efficiency in vehicle applications.

The emergence of distributed actuation systems, leveraging decentralized control and modular design principles, presents opportunities for enhanced flexibility and scalability in automotive actuator solutions. By distributing actuation functions across multiple actuators and subsystems, automotive manufacturers can optimize performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in vehicle platforms.

Key Findings of the Market Report



HVAC actuators lead the automotive actuators market , driven by demand for climate control systems in vehicles for passenger comfort.

Electromechanical actuators lead the automotive actuators market , driven by their precision, efficiency, and compatibility with advanced automotive technologies. Shape memory alloy (SMA) emerges as the leading material segment in the automotive actuators market due to its superior performance and durability.

Automotive Actuators Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) drives demand for automotive actuators.

Technological advancements enable actuators to enhance vehicle performance, efficiency, and safety.

Growing focus on sustainability and emission reduction fuels demand for electric actuators.

Integration of actuators in autonomous vehicles and connected cars revolutionizes automotive mobility. Shift towards lightweight materials and compact designs in actuators enhance fuel efficiency and reduces carbon footprint.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:

Global Automotive Actuators Market: Regional Profile



North America , home to established automotive manufacturers and tech giants, leads in technological innovation and adoption. Companies like Delphi Technologies and BorgWarner Inc. drive the region's actuator market with a focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Stringent emissions regulations and consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles propel the market forward.

In Europe , a stronghold of automotive engineering excellence, companies such as Continental AG and Valeo SA dominate the landscape with a focus on sustainability and connectivity. Europe's emphasis on reducing carbon footprint and enhancing vehicle safety fosters the adoption of electric actuators and intelligent control systems. Asia Pacific emerges as a manufacturing powerhouse and a burgeoning market for automotive actuators. Companies like Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. and Denso Corporation lead the charge, capitalizing on the region's growing automotive production and demand for affordable, efficient vehicles. Government initiatives promoting electric mobility and smart transportation solutions further drive market growth in Asia Pacific.

Automotive Actuators Market: Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the automotive actuators market, key players vie for market share through innovation and strategic partnerships. Companies like Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation dominate with a wide range of advanced actuator solutions, catering to the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

Emerging players such as Magna International Inc. and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. are gaining traction with their focus on electric and autonomous vehicle technologies. Intense competition drives continuous advancements in actuator efficiency, reliability, and integration, enabling automakers to enhance vehicle performance, safety, and comfort in an ever-evolving automotive landscape.

Product Portfolio



ABB Ltd . offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative automation and electrification solutions. From industrial robots to power grids, ABB's cutting-edge technologies drive efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across various industries, empowering customers to achieve their goals with precision and confidence.

Actuonix Motion Devices specializes in compact and precise linear motion solutions . With a focus on miniaturization and performance, Actuonix's actuators and linear motion products cater to diverse applications, from robotics and automation to aerospace and medical devices. Actus Manufacturing Inc. delivers high-quality precision machining and manufacturing services. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals, Actus offers customized solutions for aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, ensuring superior quality and reliability in every product.

Automotive Actuators Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Brake Actuators

Cooling Valve Actuators

EGR Actuators

Grill Shutter Actuators

Headlamp Actuators

HVAC Actuators

Power Seat Actuators

Steering Column Adjustment Actuators

Sunroof Actuators

Tailgate Actuators

Throttle Actuators

Turbo Actuators

Telescopic Nozzle Actuators

Piezoelectric Actuators

Door Lock Actuators Others

By Actuation Type



Pneumatic

Hydraulic Electromechanical

By Type of Motion



Linear

Rotary Semi-rotary

By Material



Shape Memory Alloy (SMA)

Smart Polymers Others

By Application



Engine

Body Control & Exterior

Interior

E-powertrain Others

By Propulsion Type

ICE Vehicles



Gasoline Diesel

Electric



Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid/ Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Type



Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers Passenger Vehicles



Hatchback

Sedan SUVs



Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches Off-road Vehicles



Agriculture Tractors & Equipment Construction & Mining Equipment

By Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –



Vehicle Subscription Market - The vehicle subscription market (차량 구독 시장) was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Luxury Yacht Charter Market - The global luxury yacht charter industry (호화 요트 전세 산업) is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2031 to reach more than US$ 19.0 Billion by the end of 2031.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Market – The vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communications market (V2X(Vehicle-to-Everything) 통신 시장) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034. ASEAN Second Hand Truck Market – The ASEAN second hand truck market (중고 트럭 시장) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2024 to 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube