COMPLY Announces 2024 Complyconnect Award Finalists In Year Of Record-Breaking Nominations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 finalists highlight an impressive group of individuals who have made significant contributions across their organizations and the compliance profession in a year of unprecedented regulatory change



Winners to be announced October 23 at COMPLYConnect 2024 in Austin, TX.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY , the premier compliance solution provider for services firms around the world, today announced the finalists for the 2024 COMPLYConnect Awards, which recognize compliance professionals and organizations who have made significant contributions in advancing the regulatory compliance field. Compliance professionals at all career levels were invited to nominate themselves or a peer for outstanding achievements as compliance providers, individual professionals, and educators.

“Over the past year, the regulatory compliance industry has faced an incredible amount of change. Through this evolution, compliance professionals have been at the helm, working thoughtfully, strategically, and quickly to protect their firm, their clients, and the market at large. The COMPLYConnect awards highlight the most innovative individuals who have shaped the industry and, ultimately, defined what it means to be a compliance professional in a market that faces significant regulatory pressure,” said Michael Stanton, COMPLY Chief Executive Officer.“The talent and expertise highlighted in the hundreds of nominations received underscores the critical and growing role compliance professionals play in safeguarding financial services organizations . We are thrilled to honor all nominees as well as these finalists and look forward to announcing the winners at COMPLYConnect.”

COMPLYConnect 2024 Award Finalists

Nominations, which officially closed on September 6, 2024, were reviewed and 14 finalists were selected across 5 award categories: Compliance Officer of the Year, Compliance Innovator of the Year, Compliance Educator of the Year, Compliance Provider of the Year, and Future Compliance Star of the Year . Finalists were selected by the COMPLYConnect Awards Committee led by COMPLY Chief Regulatory Officer John Gebauer.

COMPLYConnect 2024 Award finalists*:



James Clements, Chief Compliance Officer, Carson Group

Joe Schwab, Chief Compliance Officer, Deer Park Road Management Co.

Reshma Patel, Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President of Operations, Provenio Capital

Tracey Voll, SVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Washington Capital Management, Inc.

Felice Olmos, Compliance Manager, Financial Concepts

Yelena Ambartsumian, Founding Attorney, AMBART LLC

Vall Herard, CEO, Saifr

Ross Goffi, President, Trillium Regulatory Services

Colleen Keefe, Compliance Manager, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors

Ryan Jacobs, Chief Compliance Officer and Managing Partner, Jacobs Investment Management Jennifer Singer, Compliance Lead, Human Capital Investment Management LLC



*Not all finalists listed.

Award winners will be announced at the COMPLYConnect 2024 Awards Reception on October 23 in Austin, TX. Registration for COMPLYConnect 2024 remains open until October 22, 2024. Visit COMPLYConnect.com for more information.

Follow COMPLYConnect on LinkedIn for updates on the conference and award winners.

Follow COMPLY on LinkedIn for news and updates on new solutions and services.

About COMPLY

COMPLY , designed specifically to address the unique use cases and regulatory challenges faced by financial services firms, is the only compliance solution provider to deliver employee and firm compliance software, services, education, and support in one comprehensive offering, ensuring that firms remain vigilant in their compliance efforts as they evolve and scale. As the global market leader and premier compliance partner, COMPLY's software solutions are designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks for firms large and small. The company's software and solutions, backed by deep industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes – support more than 7,000 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and other financial service sector participants. Learn more at .

Contact:

Brianna Fredriksen

302-593-5404

...