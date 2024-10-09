KAATSU Global Partners With The Foundation For Physical Therapy Research To Revolutionize Rehabilitation And Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KAATSU + FPTR

Groundbreaking Collaboration to Advance Blood Flow Optimization Therapy and Research for Enhanced Physical Therapy Outcomes

- Steven Munatones, Co-Founder and CEO of KAATSULOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KAATSU Global kickstarted the blood flow restriction (BFR) in the U.S. by introducing its patented vascular strengthening equipment and protocols in 2014. After 10 years of growth and expansion into 70 countries around the world, KAATSU Global proudly announces a new partnership with the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research (FPTR ) as an official“Partner in Research.” This collaboration aims to propel innovative research in physical therapy, paving the way for new applications and expanded awareness in rehabilitation and recovery.This partnership underscores KAATSU Global's commitment to empower physical therapists, rehabilitation specialists, and patients through KAATSU's scientifically-backed, medically-tested technology. As part of this initiative, KAATSU Global and FPTR will support studies that provide clinicians and medical professionals with data-supported applications to improve patient mobility, recovery time, and overall quality of life.Transforming Physical Therapy with KAATSU's Blood Flow Optimization TechnologyKAATSU Global has transformed from a revolutionary concept used only in Japan, to a global leader in performance and rehabilitation technology. Its signature, patented AirBands, worn on the upper arms or legs, work by modulating venous blood flow in short, controlled intervals. This process initiates a cascade of physiological benefits shown to improve muscle growth, cardiovascular health, metabolic function, and prevent orthopedic degradation.Used by professional athletes, physical therapists, and users up to the age of 104, KAATSU's unique equipment and protocols are trusted worldwide. Supported by over 100 peer-reviewed studies in numerous countries, KAATSU's equipment is FDA Class I Registered and has been implemented in over 20 million sessions. KAATSU's holistic approach to recovery and performance is endorsed by thought leaders in health and wellness, along with a diverse client base ranging from Olympic and Paralympic athletes to quadriplegics and amputees.“We are excited with the potential to combine our efforts with the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research, an organization that has set the standard for excellence in physical therapy research,” said Steven Munatones, Co-Founder and CEO of KAATSU Global.“Our collaboration marks a significant step forward in bringing evidence-based, blood flow optimization therapy to the forefront of physical therapy and rehabilitation. By supporting critical research, we aim to equip physical therapists and clinicians with tools that enhance their ability to help patients achieve greater mobility and faster recovery.”About the Foundation for Physical Therapy ResearchThe Foundation for Physical Therapy Research, established in 1979, is dedicated to funding scientific studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the field of physical therapy. FPTR supports research that provides therapists with evidence-based insights for developing effective rehabilitation and recovery protocols. Through its ongoing initiatives, FPTR continues to fuel progress in physical therapy, helping clinicians around the world better serve their patients and enhance quality of life.Empowering Physical Therapists and Patients WorldwideThrough this partnership, KAATSU and the FPTR will drive scientific exploration and practical clinical tests that ultimately benefit physical therapy practitioners and patients. By utilizing KAATSU's technology, therapists can explore new methods for accelerating patient recovery, improving endurance, and enhancing overall physical function.

