Nye & Company Will Host Two Back-To-Back Online Auctions On Three Days, October 23-25, Featuring Over 800 Quality Lots

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superb watercolor by the celebrated sporting artist Ogden Minton Pleissner (1905-1983), titled Trout Fishing in Canada, signed lower right“Pleissner” (est. $10,000-$20,000).

Bronze maquette by Henry Moore (British, 1898-1986), titled Interior Form, cast in 1966 and signed and numbered 4 out of 6 (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Three Dedham Pottery plates (Massachusetts, 1896-1943), comprising a 9 3/4" Tapestry Lion, a 10" Elephant (shown) and a 9 3/4" Birds in Potted Orange Tree.

Untitled circa 1947 branch form sculpture made from welded steel-cut nails attributed to Harry Bertoia (1915-1978), last sold at Phillips auction house in New York in 2002 for over $50,000.

Turned walnut leg desk with pedestal by the renowned New Hope, Pa. furniture maker George Nakashima (1905-1990), signed and dated (1972) on the underside and inscribed "Winter".

The auctions will include a wide variety of traditional, modern and contemporary, plus fine and decorative art, starting at 10 am Eastern time all three days.

- Andrew HolterBLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a two-day Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, October 23rd and 24th, followed by a sale of Property Sold to Benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark on Friday, October 25th, with start times all three days of 10 am Eastern time. In all, over 800 lots will come up for bid.Both auctions will be online-only, with bidding across multiple platforms. Phone bidding will be available on a limited basis. Featured will be a wide variety of fine and decorative arts ranging from the 18th century up to the modern day, mostly pulled from fine collections and estates out of the tri-state area. There is also a terrific mixture of traditional through the contemporary.Starting with traditional furniture, there is a nice selection of 18th and 19th century from the Stanley Weiss collection. Collecting for over 30 years, Mr. Weiss developed a keen eye for the early American aesthetic, with an emphasis on the Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. His passion for quality craftsmanship and wood are evident in each piece he collected.Highlights include a terrific Chippendale extension dining table with generous proportions, which is perfect for entertaining a large group of friends. Estimated at $2,000-$4,000, this is a great opportunity to own a piece of 18th century handmade craftsmanship.There is also a labeled Classical card table by Samuel and Joseph Rawson, Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island. Labeled furniture is extremely rare and sought after. This historically important piece of American furniture is estimated to sell between $1,000-$2,000. The sale also includes additional card, dining and Pembroke tables being sold from the venerable collector.There is a small but choice selection of contemporary Arts & Crafts or Mission furniture made by L & JG Stickley, which mirror designs by Harvey Ellis and Charles Limbert. The group is well constructed and can fit in a Craftsman designed home or a more modern setting because of the bold rectilinear designs. Bidding for the majority of these pieces starts at under $1,000.Complementing the Arts & Crafts furniture is a fantastic collection of Dedham pottery from the collection of Dr. Richard M. and Mrs. Susan Pope Hays. Susan had a deep rooted passion for history, craftsmanship, gardening and reading, so it's no wonder she was drawn to the wonderfully whimsical border patterns of Dedham pottery that highlight animals and plants.Highlights include elephant, tapestry lion, raised cut edge quail, cut edge dolphin, the rare tufted duck, horse chestnut, azalea and so many more. Small groups of the pieces are estimated to sell for between $400-$1,000. Most of the pieces were collected over a 40-year period.Continuing along the theme of terrific furniture design, the sale includes pieces from the highly collected New Hope, Pennsylvania furniture maker, George Nakashima, one of the 20th century's leading furniture designers and the father of the American Craft movement. His hand selection of wood and use of clean lines translates well with today's modern living.Highlights include a turned walnut desk with pedestal estimated to sell for between $8,000-$12,000. This piece is signed, dated and bears the client's name on the underside. There is also a walnut center table estimated at $7,000-$10,000. Additional pieces include walnut armchairs and cabinet pulls. The texture, grain and warmth of the wood is mesmerizing.The sale also features a nice selection of American folk art from New England and New York City collections. Highlights include silhouette portraits by the celebrated French artist Auguste Edouart, who worked in the U.S., primarily in New York and Boston, between 1839-1849. His work can be found in The National Portrait Gallery in London, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, The New York Historical Society, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and many more. The works by Edouart are expected to sell for a very reasonable $300-$600.There is also a stunning, yet folksy American School portrait of a young gentleman seated in a yellow Windsor chair, unsigned and estimated at $1,500-$3,000. Another riveting piece is a carved black-painted eagle surmounting a pair of shackled hands. One can imagine this was done as a commentary of the desired and needed freedom of the enslaved. Powerful and moving, this work is a reminder of darker days and the desire to ensure that all men and women are created equally. This bold sculpture is estimated to sell for between $3,000-$5,000.Shifting gears to Modern and Contemporary Fine Art, Nye & Company is pleased to be selling more property from the NAMITS collection, featuring a terrific selection of contemporary sculpture from European Masters. Highlights include a bronze maquette by the celebrated British Artist Henry Moore. Titled Interior Form, the work was cast in 1966 and is number 4 out of 6. Estimated to sell for between $30,000-$50,000, this piece is a true show-stopper.The collection also includes a large-scale outdoor bronze by the French artist Richard Texier, titled Homo Mundo. The piece is over seven feet tall and is expected to sell for $15,000-$30,000. Another fantastic piece of outdoor sculpture is by another celebrated French artist, Mauro Corda. Titled in English as The Walking Man, this bold bronze is estimated to sell for $10,000-$20,000. If you don't have the exterior space for Corda's grand sculpture, fear not. There are several smaller interior sculptures featuring the human form. These range in price from $3,000-$10,000.Another exciting piece of sculpture is believed to be by the celebrated artist Harry Bertoia. This branch form sculpture made from welded cut nails was purportedly acquired directly from the artist by Michigan collectors Frank and Margaret Shilling around 1947. It was last sold at the Phillips auction house in New York City in 2002 for over $50,000.For the more traditional minded, there is a superb watercolor by the celebrated sporting artist Ogden Minton Pleissner. Believed to depict the Engelhard Camp on the Restigouche River, this flyfishing watercolor captures the very essence of fishing in Canada and encapsulates the moment every fisherman longs for. This piece is estimated to sell for between $10,000-$20,000.Nye & Company is also especially pleased to be working with the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark, Inc. This splendid organization's mission is to build affordable homes for low-to-moderate income families in Essex, Hudson and Union Counties. The robust Critical Repair provides the necessary repairs to keep veterans and seniors at risk of homelessness in the place they call home. Through the generous donation of a corporation's art collection, Nye looks to raise as much money as possible through the sale of fabulous pieces of art and photography.Highlights include a superb watercolor of Portland Head Light, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, which is reminiscent of Edward Hopper's well-known watercolor. This piece is priced at $700-$1,000 and signed by the artist T. Lameyer. Another highlight is a large-scale Cityscape at Sunset on canvas and estimated at $1,500-$3,000. This piece is only initialed by a yet identified artist C.N. Charles Clinton Pitcher also created a brilliant and impressively scaled watercolor of the branches of a snow-covered sycamore tree. This piece is estimated to sell for $800-$1,200.There is also a work by the well-known artist Neil Welliver. This woodblock print of Little Marsh is expected to sell for between $1,500-$2,500. The purchases from this charitable organization are also eligible to be sold without sales tax, so be sure to bid a little higher to help support this fantastic organization.Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, BidSpirit and the Nye & Company Auctioneers website: .Everyone is encouraged to come by the gallery or view the sale online. People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview will be held from October 9th thru October 25th at the bidding sites listed above. For additional images, condition reports or info about an object, folks are invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to ....For those who would like to inspect the items in person, Nye & Company will hold a public exhibition October 14th -18th from 10am to 4pm Eastern time each day and then again October 21st-24th from 10-4. There will also be extended viewing hours on Monday, October 21st from 5pm-7:30pm, honoring the terrific work of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark, Inc.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Chic and Antique and Property being sold to benefit Habitat for Humanity, Greater Newark online only auctions on Wednesday through Friday, October 23rd -October 25th, visit . The full color catalog will be available to be viewed shortly at , , and .# # # #

Andrew Holter

Nye & Company Auctioneers

+1 973-984-6900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.