Jewish Community To Unite In DC After Election For 'Stand Together - An Event Of Unity, Strength, And Resilience'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Event
in
Washington,
DC
to
Unite
Over
30,000
Jewish
Americans
and
Allies
WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Jewish
Federations
of
North
America
and
the Conference
of
Presidents
of
Major
Jewish
American
Organizations
today
announced
they will
host
' Stand
Together
–
an
event
of
Unity,
Strength,
and
Resilience ,' on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C,
in
partnership
with
dozens
of
other
national
and local
organizations.
Continue Reading
Stand Together: Unity, Strength, Resilience
The
event,
which
will
take
place
just
days
after
the
Presidential
election
and
mark
one
year since
the
historic
March
for
Israel ,
will
demonstrate
the
Jewish
community's
commitment to
unity
in
the
aftermath
of
the
October 7th
attacks
and
the
unprecedented
spike
in antisemitism that followed.
It
will
bring
together over
30,000
Jewish
Americans
and
allies
to:
Stand with Israel, for the hostages, and against antisemitism
Thank America, the US Military, and our civic partners and allies
Honor heroes
Strengthen our Jewish unity
"It is in the times of greatest adversity that the Jewish community has shown its strength and resilience," said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North
America.
"This
week,
our
communities
came
together
in
over
180
cities
across
North America
to
commemorate the horrific attacks of October 7th. Now is the time for our community to gather and Stand Together as one in order to show the world that we will not back down, we will not disavow our values, we will not give in to antisemitism, and we will not be divided."
Stand
Together will
feature
public
officials
and
political
leaders, celebrity
supporters, inspirational
speakers,
stories
of
hope
and
heroism,
and
uplifting
music
by
international sensation Idan Raichel.
"The Jewish people are resilient and have long fought against antisemitism, adversity, and impossible odds. This painful situation is no different and at Stand Together, we will
reaffirm our strength as a community standing together against hate and antisemitism, and standing with the State of Israel," said William Daroff,
CEO
of
the
Conference
of
Presidents of
Major
American Jewish
Organizations.
The event will take place on November 10, 2024, at 3:00 pm in Washington, D.C. Doors open at noon. The Jewish Federations of North America's 2024 General
Assembly will begin immediately following the event. More information is available at .
About
the
Jewish
Federations
of
North
America :
The Jewish Federations of North America are the backbone of the organized Jewish
community in the US and Canada, representing over 350 Jewish communities. They raise and distribute more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to build flourishing Jewish communities at home, in Israel, and around the world.
About
the
Conference
of
Presidents:
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern.
SOURCE Jewish Federations of North America
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09102024003732001241ID1108762736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.