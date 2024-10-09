Jewish Community To Unite In DC After Election For 'Stand Together - An Event Of Unity, Strength, And Resilience'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Jewish

Federations

of

North

America

and

the Conference

of

Presidents

of

Major

Jewish

American

Organizations

today

announced

they will

host

' Stand

Together

–

an

event

of

Unity,

Strength,

and

Resilience ,' on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C,

in

partnership

with

dozens

of

other

national

and local

organizations.

Stand Together: Unity, Strength, Resilience

The

event,

which

will

take

place

just

days

after

the

Presidential

election

and

mark

one

year since

the

historic

March

for

Israel ,

will

demonstrate

the

Jewish

community's

commitment to

unity

in

the

aftermath

of

the

October 7th

attacks

and

the

unprecedented

spike

in antisemitism that followed.

It

will

bring

together over

30,000

Jewish

Americans

and

allies

to:



Stand with Israel, for the hostages, and against antisemitism

Thank America, the US Military, and our civic partners and allies

Honor heroes Strengthen our Jewish unity

"It is in the times of greatest adversity that the Jewish community has shown its strength and resilience," said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North

America.

"This

week,

our

communities

came

together

in

over

180

cities

across

North America

to

commemorate the horrific attacks of October 7th. Now is the time for our community to gather and Stand Together as one in order to show the world that we will not back down, we will not disavow our values, we will not give in to antisemitism, and we will not be divided."

Stand

Together will

feature

public

officials

and

political

leaders, celebrity

supporters, inspirational

speakers,

stories

of

hope

and

heroism,

and

uplifting

music

by

international sensation Idan Raichel.

"The Jewish people are resilient and have long fought against antisemitism, adversity, and impossible odds. This painful situation is no different and at Stand Together, we will

reaffirm our strength as a community standing together against hate and antisemitism, and standing with the State of Israel," said William Daroff,

CEO

of

the

Conference

of

Presidents of

Major

American Jewish

Organizations.

The event will take place on November 10, 2024, at 3:00 pm in Washington, D.C. Doors open at noon. The Jewish Federations of North America's 2024 General

Assembly will begin immediately following the event. More information is available at .

About

the

Jewish

Federations

of

North

America :

The Jewish Federations of North America are the backbone of the organized Jewish

community in the US and Canada, representing over 350 Jewish communities. They raise and distribute more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to build flourishing Jewish communities at home, in Israel, and around the world.

About

the

Conference

of

Presidents:

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern.

SOURCE Jewish Federations of North America

