Heritage Highland Farms Launches New Corporate Gift Packages For Holiday And Year-End Giving

Heritage Highland Farms offers high-quality Scottish Highland beef, and has expanded to include these additional meats and seafood.

Iowa-Based Offers Premium, Customizable Gifts Featuring Grass-Fed Meats, Pork, Chicken, and Seafood

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Highland Farms , a family-owned farm known for its premium grass-fed, grass-finished Scottish Highland beef, is excited to announce the launch of its new Corporate Gift Packages . Just in time for the holiday season and year-end gift-giving, these customizable packages offer businesses a unique way to show appreciation to employees, clients, and partners with the finest Iowa-sourced meats and seafood.

Heritage Highland Farms has curated a range of high-quality gift boxes featuring their sustainably raised Scottish Highland beef, as well as premium pork, chicken, and seafood from trusted partners Berkwood Farms, Greener Pastures, and Wixter Seafood. These corporate gift packages are perfect for holiday gifting, company milestones, or year-end celebrations, offering a thoughtful and delicious experience.

Customized for Every Company's Needs

"Whether you're looking for a small token of appreciation or a lavish gift, we can tailor our packages to fit your business's specific needs," said Clint Deardorff, spokesperson for Heritage Highland Farms.“From hand-selected cuts of grass-fed beef to gourmet seafood assortments, our corporate gift options allow companies to give something special and memorable, while supporting a local, sustainable farm."

Why Choose Heritage Highland Farms for Corporate Gifting?

.Premium Products: Featuring Heritage Highland Farms' famous grass-fed, grass-finished beef, alongside high-quality pork, chicken, and seafood.

.Customizable Options: Each package can be personalized with a variety of meats, along with the option to include branded materials or company logos.

.Sustainably Sourced: All products are ethically raised and sourced from local farms and fisheries committed to sustainable practices.

.Convenient Delivery: Gift packages are delivered directly to recipients, making corporate gifting easy and hassle-free.

Businesses can choose from pre-designed gift boxes or work with Heritage Highland Farms to create fully custom packages, ensuring every gift is as unique as the business giving it. This thoughtful gift is perfect for recognizing employees, thanking clients, or celebrating company achievements in a way that aligns with a company's values of sustainability and quality.

For more information or to place an order, visit or contact us at ....

About Heritage Highland Farms

Heritage Highland Farms is a collective of family farms in Iowa specializing in grass-fed, grass-finished Scottish Highland beef. The farms partner with other trusted local producers like Berkwood Farms Pork, Greener Pastures Chicken, and Wixter Seafood to offer a wide range of premium, sustainably sourced , Non-GMO meats and seafood. Dedicated to quality and ethical farming, Heritage Highland Farms delivers a farm-to-table experience with an emphasis on health, sustainability, and flavor.

Clint Deardorff

Heritage Highland Farms

