NFE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead New Fortress Energy Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against New Fortress Inc. ("New Fortress" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NFE ).

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2024

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the New Fortress lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to meet the Company's publicly stated progress, specifically that its FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024;

(2) Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, Defendants were still touting the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at .

If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

[email protected]



SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

