BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


10/9/2024 12:16:17 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF voting RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE financial market AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming capital Number of voting rights

30.09.2024
32 630 114
Theoretical Total
52 408 106
Actual Total*
51 824 890

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights

