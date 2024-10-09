Gray Sets Date For Third Quarter Earnings Release And Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Friday, November 8, 2024.



Earnings Call Information

Gray Media will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Friday, November 8, 2024. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-800-285-6670. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at . The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-888-556-3470 Passcode: 898476# until December 8, 2024.

