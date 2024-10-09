Prime Real Estate Team Joins Exp Realty To Accelerate Production And Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top-producing Sacramento team led by Robert and Angelica Yost brings 21 agents and $126M in sales

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces the addition of the Prime Real Estate Team, led by Robert and Angelica Yost, to its growing of top agents and teams.



After seven years with Side, the Prime Real Estate team – with 21 agents covering the Folsom and Greater Sacramento, California, areas – will now leverage eXp Realty's innovative platform to continue driving production and growth. Robert Yost, a 19-year real estate veteran, and his wife, Angelica Galeana Yost, co-team lead and Director of Growth, bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to elevating the real estate industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert, Angelica and their team to eXp Realty,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“Their commitment to excellence and focus on growth perfectly align with our mission. eXp Realty continues to attract the best of the best, and we're seeing tremendous quality growth globally as more top-tier agents recognize the value of our platform.”

In 2023, Prime Real Estate closed over 211 units and generated an impressive $126 million in sales, solidifying their reputation as a premier team in Northern California. Robert and Angelica Yost made the decision to transition to eXp Realty after exploring multiple brokerage options, ultimately drawn to the company's focus on systems, agent support and growth opportunities.

“We had hit a ceiling with our previous brokerage and needed a platform that would give us more room to grow and, in turn, offer more value to our agents,” Robert Yost said.“eXp Realty's unique structure, its Fast Forward Movement and the collaborative culture all stood out to us as being perfectly aligned with our goals.”

The Fast Forward Movement, led by eXp Realty's top agents Dan Beer and Kyle Whissel, played a significant role in their decision.“Their masterminds are real and open. They are helping each other grow and elevate the industry,” he shared.“As we begin our next chapter with eXp Realty, we are excited to continue building on our success and driving growth in the Folsom and Greater Sacramento markets.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit .

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at