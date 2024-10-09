(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt Cancer Diagnostics was valued at USD 240.67 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 352.69 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.74% The Egypt cancer diagnostics market is a critical component of the country's healthcare landscape, aiming to address the growing burden of cancer within its population. As one of the leading causes of mortality in Egypt, cancer has spurred efforts to enhance diagnostic capabilities to facilitate early detection and treatment.



In recent years, Egypt has witnessed significant advancements in cancer diagnostics, driven by technological innovations and increased healthcare investments. The market encompasses a wide array of diagnostic tools and techniques, ranging from traditional methods like biopsies and imaging (such as CT scans and MRIs) to more advanced molecular diagnostics and genetic testing.

These advancements not only improve the accuracy and efficiency of cancer detection but also enable personalized treatment strategies tailored to individual patients. Key players in the Egypt cancer diagnostics market include multinational corporations and local healthcare providers collaborating to expand access to diagnostic services across urban centers and rural areas. This collaborative approach is crucial for overcoming infrastructural challenges and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services nationwide.

Government initiatives and partnerships with international organizations play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the cancer diagnostics market in Egypt. These efforts focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and raising awareness about the importance of early cancer detection. For instance, CAIRO - On June 28, 2024, Egypt was set to initiate the "Sooner is Safer" campaign across nine governorates, spearheaded by the Ministries of Social Solidarity and Health and Population. This campaign aims to promote early detection and treatment of various cancerous tumors among citizens.

The initiative coincides with the commemoration of the Presidential Initiative for Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer Tumors, which began in June 2023 and made history by setting the Guinness World Record for the largest cancer awareness sign globally. Egypt cancer diagnostics market is poised for further growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures. As Egypt continues to prioritize improving its healthcare system, advancements in cancer diagnostics are expected to contribute significantly to reducing cancer mortality rates and improving patient outcomes across the country. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $240.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $352.69 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Egypt



Segmental Insights

Imaging Technologies



Market Dominance : Imaging is the dominant technology in the Egypt cancer diagnostics market.

Non-invasive Visualization : Imaging technologies, such as CT (Computed Tomography), MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomography), provide essential non-invasive visualization of tumors, allowing for precise anatomical localization.

Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure : Significant investments have been made in imaging technologies, particularly in major urban centers, enhancing accessibility for early cancer detection and accurate diagnosis.

Monitoring Treatment Response : Imaging allows healthcare providers to monitor treatment responses and disease progression, facilitating informed therapeutic decisions and improved patient management. Challenges with IVD Testing and Biopsy : While IVD testing and biopsy remain important for molecular diagnostics, their accessibility may be limited by the availability of specialized laboratories and trained personnel across Egypt. In contrast, imaging services are more widely distributed and integrated into the healthcare system.

Breast Cancer Dominance



Prevalence : Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Egypt and globally.

Awareness and Screening Initiatives : Strong emphasis on breast cancer awareness campaigns, screening programs (e.g., mammography), and early detection initiatives have contributed to higher detection rates.

Dedicated Resources : Egypt's healthcare infrastructure includes dedicated breast clinics and specialized imaging facilities, enhancing access to diagnostic services and enabling prompt treatment initiation.

Cultural Factors : Public campaigns and educational efforts have increased awareness about breast cancer risk factors and the importance of regular screenings, encouraging proactive healthcare behaviors. Focus on Early Detection : Despite challenges posed by other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancer, the focus on breast cancer diagnostics reflects ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes through early detection and comprehensive treatment strategies.

Cairo's Dominance



Healthcare Hub : Cairo, as the capital, is the hub of Egypt's healthcare infrastructure, featuring numerous specialized hospitals and diagnostic centers equipped with advanced technologies.

Attracting Patients : These facilities attract patients from across the country seeking comprehensive cancer diagnostics and treatments not widely available in other regions.

Concentration of Expertise : Cairo hosts a concentration of skilled healthcare professionals, including oncologists and radiologists, enabling the provision of specialized services in molecular diagnostics and advanced imaging modalities.

Government Investment : Strategic government investments in healthcare infrastructure and regulatory frameworks often prioritize Cairo, reinforcing its position as a leader in cancer diagnostics. National Influence : Cairo's comprehensive healthcare ecosystem allows it to shape healthcare policies, attract investments, and enhance capabilities in cancer care, making it a critical player in advancing cancer diagnosis and treatment across Egypt.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players in Egypt's Cancer Diagnostics Market Include



NSA Diagnostic Laboratories

Cairo Diagnostics

Abbott Egypt

Agilent Egypt

Roche Egypt LLC

FUJIFILM Healthcare Middle East S.A.E

Siemens Healthineers Egypt

BioMerieux Egypt

GE Healthcare Egypt Epigenomics Egypt

Egypt Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product:



Consumable Instruments

Egypt Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Technology:



IVD Testing

Imaging Biopsy

Egypt Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Application:



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Others

Egypt Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Egypt Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region:



Cairo

Alexandria

Giza

Qalyubia

Port Said

Suez Rest of Egypt

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Egyptian Cancer Diagnostics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900