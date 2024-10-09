Jack Fitzgerald Of Fitzgerald Auto Malls Named 'Hero Of The Week' By Congressman Jamie Raskin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jack Fitzgerald has been highlighted as the local“Hero of the Week” for his significant contributions to the community.

- Congressman RaskinNORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jack Fitzgerald, founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls , has been highlighted as the local“Hero of the Week” by Congressman Jamie Raskin for his significant contributions to the community. Congressman Raskin's local series aims to feature individuals making a positive impact, and Fitzgerald's relentless work in the community made him a standout.Jack Fitzgerald, who has been a local business leader for more than 56 years, employs over 1,700 people and is recognized as a champion of consumer interests and vehicle safety. In 1999, he launched the Fitzgerald Child Car Seat Inspection Program after learning about the dangers of improperly installed child safety seats. Since then, Fitzgerald Auto Malls, in collaboration with national and local government agencies, has been dedicated to saving lives by ensuring child car seats are properly installed.Fitzgerald Auto Malls also has a strong commitment to animal welfare. In 2013, the organization formed a partnership with the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) to host adoption events aimed at ending animal homelessness. After WARL merged with the Washington Humane Society in 2016 to form the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), Fitzgerald began hosting pet adoption events every other month at its Maryland locations and several events throughout the year at its Florida location with the Humane Society of Pinellas County. Additionally, each dealership collects donations year-round for HRA's Community Outreach program and supplies such as toys, towels, and harnesses. In October, Fitzgerald dealerships participate in the "Subaru Loves Pets" campaign at their Subaru locations with a large pet adoption event.“Jack and his family stay passionately involved in every kind of local community organization,” said Congressman Raskin. Fitzgerald's dedication to safety and community well-being has earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Auto E-tailer of the Year Award from AIADA/Microsoft, the Public Service Award from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the 2005 National Capital Business Ethics Award.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded in 1966 by Jack Fitzgerald in North Bethesda, Maryland, Fitzgerald Auto Malls began as Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge with a mission to deliver exceptional value in a customer-focused sales and service environment. This approach, branded as the“FitzWay,” has become synonymous with the company's reputation. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls, headquartered in North Bethesda, represents over twenty automotive brands at twelve locations across the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

