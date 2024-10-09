BBC Maestro Prepares For Holiday Season With New Line-Up Of Courses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Maestro , the premier platform

of courses taught by experts, today announced that a new group of titans will be releasing courses by the end of 2024. Businesswoman and perfumer Jo Malone CBE , vocal coach to the stars Eric Vetro , and former Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service Evy Poumpouras are some of

the latest maestri set to join the online of world-class experts.



Industry titans with courses on BBC Maestro.

Since its launch in 2020, Maestro has brought more than 200 hours of educational content from some of the leading voices in various industries including business, music, art, and design. Ahead of the 2024 holiday season, the platform plans to roll out an exciting lineup of newly completed learning series to educate and inspire people to explore their creativity including:

October





Sing Like the Stars with Eric

Vetro , vocal coach to celebrities including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande Thriving in Business with

Trinny Woodall , beauty entrepreneur and founder of Trinny London

November



Magical Storytelling with Isabel

Allende , best-selling author of The House of the Spirits

The Art of Influence with Evy Poumpouras , former Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service and author of Becoming Bulletproof Building a Successful Brand with Jo Malone CBE , founder of multiple fragrance brands

December

Mastering

Mixology with Ago Perrone , prominent global mixologist

"We've been encouraged by the rapid growth and value our platform has brought to so many lives around the world, and we're pleased to welcome even more industry leaders to be a part of it," said CEO Michael Levine, "As our maestri family grows, we'll be able to offer an even more unique and eclectic combination of learning modules."

In addition to being accessible online and through the BBC Maestro app, the select content from the platform is available in-flight through an exclusive partnership with British Airlines. The company hopes to create other meaningful partnerships that will allow Maestro to reach as many interested consumers as possible where they are.



BBC Maestro offers the unique opportunity to learn from the greatest experts from any device, at home or on the go. You can buy an individual course for £79 or access everything with a £120 annual subscription.

About BBC Maestro

BBC Maestro launched in October 2020 to phenomenal success. From four courses to almost 200 hours of video lessons, BBC Maestro continues to capture the minds of many thousands of creative learners worldwide. Whether you are a novice or becoming an expert yourself, BBC Maestro allows you to learn from the greatest and indulge in your area of passion from any device, at home or on the go. Each course is beautifully filmed in 4K and offers several hours of content, broken down into 14 to 40 easily digested lessons – accompanied by downloadable course notes filled with hints, tips and a breakdown of each lesson. BBC Maestro is a commercial platform developed and operated by Maestro Media Ltd under license from BBC Studios Distribution Ltd. BBC is a trademark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under license.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios Brands & Licensing is the driving force behind innovative brand extensions that excite audiences across the world. We excel at amplifying and extending BBC Studios IP in creative ways that develop and deepen fan engagement across our iconic brands including Doctor Who, Bluey, Strictly Come Dancing / Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear and BBC Earth.



Our extensive portfolio spans Consumer Products and Licensing (CP&L), including live entertainment and attractions such as Bluey's Big Play, which has been seen by over 1 million fans across 6 countries, branded merchandise working with best-in-class partners like Mattel; and publishing that spans magazines, books, audio books and music releases.

We also collaborate with uniquely talented partners to expand our brands' presence in gaming and interactive entertainment.



We operate BBC Studios Social, a digital powerhouse that curates, commissions, and commercialises the digital footprint of our much-loved brands. With over 6.5 billion social video views in 2023 across 90+ channels including YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, the portfolio encompasses our beloved shows alongside comedy channel Funny Parts and more. We connect global audiences to safe, smart, high-quality content with advertising, sponsorship, and branded content partnerships. Recognised for its excellence, BBC Studios was named the Inaugural European Publisher of the Year at the Lovies 2023.



We also own the record company Demon Music, run the clips licensing operation BBC Motion Gallery and have a joint venture with BBC Maestro offering e-learning courses taught by the most experienced creators in the world. As an agile and innovative business, we look to partner with visionary and enterprising companies who can help amplify the impact of our market leading brands and stimulate further global and digital growth across business areas.

