Latonia Copeland Joins With Successbooks® To Co-Author Unlocking Success With Jack Canfield

Latonia Copeland

CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Latonia Copeland, who will bring her compelling story and distinctive expertise to the upcoming book,“Unlocking Success,” co-authored with a distinguished group of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Scheduled for release at the end of 2024,“Unlocking Success” promises to be a powerful source of inspiration, offering readers profound narratives and practical strategies for achieving personal and professional success.

Meet Latonia Wallace Copeland:

Ambassador Latonia Wallace Copeland is a celebrated luxury and design expert known for her commitment to exceptional service and her ability to transform any event with her creative touch. With over 25 years of experience in consumer sales, event production, and design, she has established herself as a dynamic professional, seamlessly blending creativity and expertise to create memorable experiences. Latonia's extensive background in hospitality and aviation further complements her skills, enhancing her reputation for delivering high-quality service with a personal touch.

In May 2023, Latonia was honored as a Global Peace Ambassador to the United Nations under Word of Life Ministries. She serves actively within the Women's Leadership group and the Children's International Affairs Department, demonstrating her dedication to community service and her commitment to making a positive impact worldwide. Her extensive volunteer work in both corporate and private sectors has earned her numerous accolades and recognition.

As the CEO of Essential Affairs, an event production and design company, Latonia is renowned for her ability to craft an ambiance that truly reflects her clients, personalities. She combines a love for luxurious settings with inspiration from nature, exotic flowers, and wisdom, bringing a distinctive flair to the event industry. Her passion for creating unique experiences is evident in every event she produces.

Latonia is also deeply committed to fostering youth success in her community. As a military spouse, mother, and sibling, she embodies a nurturing spirit, with a vision of creating opportunities for youth entrepreneurship through creative endeavors. Her dedication to education is reflected in her achievements in Applied Sciences, Graphic Design, and Business Management, along with certifications in various multidisciplinary skills.

Ambassador Latonia Wallace Copeland has been recognized for her contributions across multiple fields. She serves as a Love and Interfaith Chaplain. Additionally, she is a board member of Pink STEM Engineering and an active member of the National Council of Negro Women and a host of international organizations. Some of her past roles include serving as President of the CPO at MLK Jr. High School in Decatur, Georgia, and as a youth mentor for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. She has also served as a Brand Ambassador for International Fashion Designer and Millionaires, Lisa Cloud, Founder of the Lisa Nicole Collection.

Contact Information:

Pinterest: @EssentialAffairsForYou

Instagram: @EssentialAffairs

Facebook: @LatoniaWallaceCopeland

LinkedIn: @LatoniaWallaceCopeland

Essential Affairs, LLC

Hurt Building

Atlanta, Georgia

Email: ..., ...

Website:

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Latonia Copeland to the“Unlocking Success” project. Be on the lookout for the release of this transformative book, where Latonia Copeland, alongside Jack Canfield and other esteemed co-authors, will share invaluable insights to empower readers on their journey to success.

