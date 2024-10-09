VESSL AI Secures $12M Series A To Accelerate AI Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VESSL AI , a leading provider of AI infrastructure solutions, has successfully raised $12 million in a Series A funding round. The company will leverage the funds to develop advanced AI infrastructure for custom Large Language Models (LLMs) and vertical AI agents, addressing the increasing demand for tailored AI solutions across various industries.VESSL AI's platform provides an MLOps solution that enables efficient construction, deployment, and operation of AI models, with a particular focus on LLMs. As the need for computational power grows in the age of generative AI, VESSL AI's hybrid infrastructure solution offers a cost-effective and scalable approach. The platform integrates both on-premise and cloud resources, allowing users to manage multiple cloud environments seamlessly through a single interface.VESSL AI also has established strategic partnerships with global cloud providers like Oracle and Google Cloud to enhance its ML workflows. These collaborations streamline the machine learning pipeline by optimizing resource allocation and scalability, enabling enterprises to operate AI models more efficiently and effectively.In addition, VESSL AI is collaborating with major Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics, further validating the platform's scalability and adaptability across diverse industries. These partnerships highlight VESSL AI's strong position in both the global and domestic markets.Moreover, LLM-focused startups such as Upstage and ScatterLab have adopted VESSL AI's platform to train and deploy their LLM models in production environments. VESSL AI's infrastructure helps these companies overcome the challenges of scaling LLM operations, offering an optimal balance of performance, cost-efficiency, and flexibility.VESSL AI is also playing a key role in advancing the LLM ecosystem in San Francisco by building a strong community in partnership with industry innovators like Pinecone and Weaviate. These collaborations focus on improving AI infrastructure, data indexing, and model deployment to support the development of next-generation AI technologies.CEO Jaeman An, who founded the company after identifying inefficiencies in machine learning operations during his time at a medical AI startup, emphasized the importance of enabling businesses to adopt AI seamlessly.“The future of AI relies on building the right infrastructure. By developing customized LLM and vertical AI agents, VESSL AI is poised to accelerate AI adoption across all sectors,” said An.The Series A funding round included participation from A Ventures, Ubiquitous Investment, Mirae Asset Securities, Sirius Investment, SJ Investment Partners, Woori Venture Investment, and Shinhan Venture Investment. This latest investment brings VESSL AI's total funding to $16.8 million.Rather than focusing solely on global expansion, VESSL AI is prioritizing the development of specialized AI infrastructure for custom LLMs and industry-specific AI agents. These innovations will enable companies to build tailored AI solutions that drive efficiency and decision-making within their verticals.As AI technology continues to expand into industries like manufacturing, finance, and healthcare, VESSL AI is adapting to meet these evolving needs. By empowering organizations to deploy sophisticated AI models efficiently, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI infrastructure market.With plans to expand its developer community and further enhance its platform capabilities, VESSL AI is targeting $10 million in annual revenue by 2025. The company currently serves over 50 companies and institutions and 2,000 individual users, helping clients reduce model training time and lower computing costs by more than 80%. The projected 300% annual growth rate further solidifies VESSL AI's leadership in the AI infrastructure space.

