Alliance College-Ready Public Schools Hosts Groundbreaking Conference On The Power Of Public Schools To Help Create Thriving Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Schools, Stronger Communities unites California's most influential leaders, with Los

Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson delivering the keynote.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance-College Ready Public hosted the Strong Schools, Stronger Communities conference, bringing together leaders from the education, government, nonprofit, and business sectors to reimagine the future of K-12 education. The event took place at the South Park Center in Downtown Los Angeles on October 4, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and community-centered solutions that strengthen public schools and help create thriving communities.

Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles City Council President and Keynote Speaker for Alliance "Strong Schools, Stronger Communities" Conference

In his keynote address, Marqueece Harris-Dawson , Los Angeles City Council President and recipient of the 2024 Alliance Thriving Communities Award , highlighted the importance of public schools as a cornerstone for community success. He reflected on the profound impact of grassroots efforts, sharing his experiences as an organizer alongside now-Mayor Karen Bass. These early experiences laid the foundation for his current work and continue to shape his approach to the transformative power of community-driven movements in Los Angeles.

The conference featured panels and discussions with key educational leaders, including representatives from the California Charter Schools Association, the University of Southern California, UNITE LA, and the Center for the Study of Los Angeles. Topics covered a range of innovative classroom practices, including key lessons learned from the pandemic to ensure we don't revert to the "old ways" of thinking but continue to build a "better normal" for Los Angeles families.

A standout feature was the live Q&A with participants of

Reimagining the Alliance Educator: The Podcast . The 8-part podcast series highlights Alliance's innovative pilot program that provides teachers with more planning time and offers scholars additional enrichment opportunities and targeted interventions. Attendees engaged with the principals, discussing how the program addresses teacher burnout while creating a more supportive environment for both educators and students . The conversation highlighted early successes in teacher collaboration and increased academic support for scholars.

"We're excited to host the first conference of its kind, where education takes center stage in driving collaboration between schools, businesses, and policymakers," said Jass Stewart, Alliance's Chief of Strategy & Innovation Officer and conference lead. "The future of public education depends on these sectors working together to create innovative solutions that ensure all students have the opportunity to thrive. This is how we build strong schools and, ultimately, stronger communities."

For a list of featured panelists or more details on the conference, visit laalliance/conference .



About Alliance

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars from Los Angeles' most underserved communities.

Alliance schools have been recognized as among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, the U.S. Department of Education, and the California Department of Education. Since opening our first school in 2004, 95% of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school and been accepted to college. We strive to uplift our scholars and their communities by fostering unparalleled educational opportunities that encourage scholarly thought, resilient learning, powerful communication, mind-body wellness, and community advocacy. To learn more, visit .

