UIC Law International Human Rights Clinic Report Exposes Privacy Breaches And Discrimination In Migrant Data Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Illinois Chicago School of Law's International Human Rights (IHRC) has published a groundbreaking report revealing alarming human rights violations related to the use of the CBP One mobile application. The clinics creation of responsive providing information to the immigrant population arriving in Chicago, IL, led to the discovery of significant issues regarding the app's use at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In its investigation, the IHRC examined the CBP One app's data collection practices, the procedures for sharing information, and the challenges users face in navigating the application. This report, titled“CBP One Mobile Application: Violating Migrants' Rights to Privacy and Freedom from Discrimination ,” was published in collaboration with the National Lawyers Guild Chicago Chapter. The clinic's findings highlight the use of biased facial recognition technology (FRT), which discriminates against migrants based on race, color, sex, language, national origin, and immigration status.

The report also points to the collection and sharing of sensitive personal data among government agencies and private entities without the informed consent of migrants, raising concerns of mass surveillance and privacy violations.

“Without privacy protections, personal information could be used to facilitate surveillance and target immigrant communities for deportation,” said Alejandra Palacios, IHRC Staff Attorney.“Immigrants may hesitate to access vital services for fear that their personal information could be shared with immigration enforcement agencies. We must hold the U.S. government accountable and take action to protect and promote human rights for all immigrants.”

This investigation comes at a critical moment, following discussions on digital governance during the September 2024 Summit of the Future. The summit addressed international responsibility concerning data governance, AI, and human rights, leading to the adoption of the“Pact of the Future.” The IHRC's report aligns with the global call for transparency, accountability, and robust human oversight in data practices.

Professor Sarah Dávila, Director of the IHRC, emphasized the importance of the clinic's ongoing work in privacy and human rights.“The CBP One Mobile Application report is our third under the clinic's Privacy and Human Rights Project. It builds upon critical human rights work in a rapidly evolving digital world. We will continue to hold the U.S. and other governments accountable for their violations of essential human rights.”

