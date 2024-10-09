Freightera Partners With Purolator For Zero-Emission First And Last-Mile Logistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freightera has partnered with Purolator to offer zero-emission first and last-mile freight services.

Fleet electrification begins with short haul, then expands to rail and long-haul trucking. This new partnership is a step towards green future of freight.

- Cindy Bailey, Purolator's Corporate Sustainability OfficerVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freightera, Canada's rapidly growing innovative freight marketplace, has partnered with Purolator, a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, to accelerate the transition to zero-emission freight shipping in Canada. Purolator rates are now available through the Freightera platform .Freightera reduces greenhouse gas emissions at the source by redirecting freight to the lowest emission carriers.“Purolator has been a leader and early adopter of zero-emission electric trucks for first- and last-mile service in Canada's three major urban areas, Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal,” notes Eric Beckwitt, Freightera CEO.“Freightera has been an early and tireless advocate for a practical, efficient transition to lower- and then zero-emission transport, giving shippers a choice and making lower emission the best cost option on every possible lane.”“Purolator has established bold environmental sustainability goals and we are working diligently every day towards our ambition to be Canada's greenest courier,” said Cindy Bailey, Purolator's Corporate Sustainability Officer.“Our commitment includes investing in alternative fuel vehicles and pioneering low-carbon technologies to meet our interim targets and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. We're pleased to partner with Freightera to include our services on their platform. This is another example of the industry working collectively together towards our shared goals of a more sustainable future.”According to a 2024 report by Environment and Climate Change Canada, overall carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in Canada decreased by 7.1 per cent between the base year 2005 and 2022. However, emissions from freight transport went against the trend, growing by 34.9 per cent from 2005 to 2019. Canada's leading clean energy think tank, the Pembina Institute, found that emissions from freight transport grew 100 per cent from 1990 to 2024. Canada urgently needs a solution that works better.Based on Freightera's analysis of US EPA data, by using their platform, 149 shippers reduced their emissions by 50 per cent or more, 882 companies reduced emissions by 20 per cent or more, and the average shipper reduced emissions by 14.5 per cent in 2022.About PurolatorPurolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package, and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses, and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work, and play.About FreighteraStarting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation, making shipping easy, accessible, and green. The Freightera platform allows businesses to search billions of fixed-cost, all-inclusive freight rates, find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options, and instantly book freight online 24/7. Over 22,500 manufacturers, exporters, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada, and was ranked #80 among Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2020. In 2022, Freightera's CEO Eric Beckwitt received The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award. Learn more at freightera .

