A Note-Worthy Collaboration: W Hotels Teams Up With Viral Artist Thomas Lélu For Exclusive Accessories And Stationery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collection is a fusion of art and hospitality featuring keepsakes with one-of-a-kind quotes

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announces its latest playful and artistic endeavor: an exclusive collection of canvas tote bags and notecards, adorned with the signature charm of renowned contemporary French artist, photographer, and author, Thomas Lélu .

W Hotels x Thomas Lelu

Lélu has crafted a unique space for himself in the art world, quickly amassing a community devoted to his thought-and-often-smile-provoking conceptual art and visual commentaries. Embracing this talent, W Hotels, a brand committed to championing artists who bring fresh perspectives and mirror its core values of curiosity and originality, saw Lélu's work as a perfect pairing. Inspired by the dynamic W Hotels lifestyle after his recent visits to the newly transformed global flagship W New York – Union Square and West Coast flagship W Hollywood , this collection will feature five custom quotes imbued with Lélu's humorous scribbles on the quirks and adventures of contemporary travel. Soon, these pieces will debut at W Hotels around the globe.

"Thomas Lélu's unique ability to capture the current cultural zeitgeist in a witty, sometimes provocative, and always relevant way truly embodies our W Hotels brand's DNA, and we're excited for our guests to experience this exclusive collection," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels . "Collaborating with this visionary artist, rebel, and creative has been truly enriching to our global brand transformation and how we can communicate the fascinating new universe of W Hotels, with Thomas inspired by simple and hilarious moments from his travels of our hotels around the world to craft something that piques the curious travelers' interest."

The collaboration culminates in five quotes that will be featured on the canvas tote bags and notecard sets. Additionally, the tote bags will be available for purchase in room at select hotels and through W Hotels The Store online . Keep an eye out for quotes including:

"Can I stay a bit longer? Stay forever."

"Hi! Could you bring me a cocktail? I need attention."

"Are you in love? No, I'm at the pool."

"Wake me up when there's no WiFi."

"Sometimes all you need is a one-way flight."

"Collaborating with W Hotels has been an incredible experience, especially given the brand's storied legacy of setting new standards in the lifestyle hospitality sector. W Hotels has always been at the forefront of innovative design and experiences, and this collaboration allowed me the creativity to contribute to that tradition," said Thomas Lelu . "With this collection, I wanted to capture the vibrant energy that defines W Hotels while celebrating the unique moments that make every journey unforgettable."

