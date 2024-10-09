Sidra Capital And BPKH Limited Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidra Capital , a leading fund manager licensed by the Capital Authority (CMA), has announced a strategic partnership with BPKH Limited to explore Shari'ah-compliant hospitality opportunities in key Saudi cities, including Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah.



This partnership reflects both organizations' dedication to enhancing in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. By supporting Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and investment goals, this collaboration contributes to the nation's development initiatives and the growth of its hospitality industry.

Sidra Capital will leverage its expertise in Shari'ah-compliant asset management and real estate to ensure that future projects meet the highest standards of financial and ethical integrity and deliver sustainable, income-generating properties.

About Sidra Capital:

Sidra Capital is a leading alternative asset manager and is internationally recognized as a leader in the Shariah-compliant investment industry. The company has a successful track record of working with best-in-class regional and global partners. Sidra Capital has a strong record of achievements in the field of real estate investment and private financing strategies. Since 2009, it has been able to achieve sustainable growth and provide investment opportunities through its continuous assessment of global market changes. Sidra Capital has also been awarded with many awards in the field of Shariah-compliant investment management.

About BPKH Limited :

BPKH Limited, a subsidiary of Badan Pengelola Keuangan Haji (BPKH), is dedicated to enhancing the management of Hajj funds in pursuit of becoming the world's leading provider of Hajj and Umrah services. With a commitment to sustainable development, strategic investments, and innovative financial management practices, BPKH Limited maximizes value for stakeholders and supports a seamless, fulfilling Hajj experience for pilgrims worldwide. Through this focused approach, BPKH Limited continually strengthens the infrastructure and services supporting this sacred journey, fostering growth and excellence in the Hajj and Umrah sector.

