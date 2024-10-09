Sify Infinit Spaces Limited’S Maiden Non-Convertible Debentures Fully Subscribed On Listing

The Company's 15-year bonds were subscribed by the Investors at a coupon rate of 8.95%.

The NCD is rated as AA- (Double A minus) by CARE. The company also announced the listing of the NCDs on the Bombay at close of market Friday, October 04, 2024.

The debentures are secured by the Moveable Fixed Assets and Receivables pertaining to specific Data Centers. The proceeds from the issue have been used to repay the outstanding Bank Term loans against them.

M/s India Infradebt anchored the issue and subscribed with INR 75 Crores. Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund and NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited have subscribed INR 140 Crores and INR 35 Crores respectively.

Trust Group was the sole arranger of the abovesaid issue.

Ganesh Sankararaman, Head - Group Corporate Finance , Sify said,“The successful market listing is a critical external validation. It shows our bankers and institutional investors trust in our roadmap and the confidence in our abilities to become India's leading AI-ready colocation services provider.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

